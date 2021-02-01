Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Peacock’s library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Peacock, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Modern Family. Photo: 20th Century Fox Television

This Month’s Highlight

Modern Family

In all of its 11 years on air, Modern Family has never been available to stream, but starting this month, Peacock (and Hulu) subscribers will have the complete series at their disposal. Discover, or rediscover, the offbeat antics of the large and ever-growing Prichett-Dunphy-Tucker family. Plus, with 250 episodes spanning 11 seasons, that’ll give you plenty to do as we’re still stuck at home.

The Breakfast Club

If you’ve ever wondered what happens when you stick “a brain, a beauty, a jock, a rebel, and a recluse” together in a room, according to John Hughes, the results are chaos, makeovers, dance breaks, and heart-to-hearts. Starring Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, and Ally Sheedy, The Breakfast Club’s band of misfits helped cement Hughes’$2 80s comedy in the classics canon because truly nothing universally hits more like teenage angst.

A Sampling of What’s New on Peacock — February 2021

Available February 1

Apollo 13

Aries Spears: Hollywood, Look I’m Smiling

Caveman’s Valentine

Chicken Run

Coldwater

Conan The Barbarian

Conan the Destroyer

Daylight

Death at a Funeral

Deray Davis: Power Play

Dumb and Dumber To

Erin Brockovich

Eternal Sunshine to the Spotless Mind

Flashdance

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gary Owen: The True Story

Girl Lost: A Hollywood Story

Good Hair

I Am Legend

I, Frankstein

In Godfrey We Trust: Year in Review

Just Go With It

Land of the Lost

Last Seen in Idaho

Mike Epps Presents: Live from Club Nokia

Mo’ Better Blues

Phantasm 2

Pride

Seabiscuit

Semi-Pro

Sins of Our Youth

Slow Burn

Southern Baptist Sissies

This Christmas

The Best Man Holiday

The Big Lebowski

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Boy Next Door

The Breakfast Club

The Eye

The Great & Small

The Last Witch Hunter

The Little Stranger

The Merry Gentleman

The Odd Way Home

The Prince of Egypt

The Road to El Dorado

This Christmas

Two Can Play That Game

We Are Boats

Wimbledon

D.L. Hughley: Uncut

Kevin Hart: What the Fit?

Cold As Balls: Seasons 1-2

Def Comedy Jam: Seasons 1-7

House of Joy

Kickasso

Available February 2

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 5

Summer House: Season 4

Available February 3

Modern Family: Seasons 1-11

Kick-Ass

Available February 4

NBC Sports Edge BetCast

Available February 6

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 6

Six Nations Rugby

The Overview (Peacock Original)

Available February 8

Premiership Rugby Round 8

Sox

Wilfred

The Weird Al Show: Seasons 1-6

Available February 11

World Speed Skating Championships

Available February 12

Premiership Rugby Round 9

Temptation Island: Seasons 1-2

Available February 13

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 7

Six Nations Rugby Round 2

Available February 15

Public Enemies

Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music

Available February 16

The Rundown

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Season 19

Available February 17

Kenan: Season 1 (NBC)

Young Rock: Season 1 (NBC)

Available February 18

Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here: Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Available February 19

Premiership Rugby Round 10

Available February 20

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 8

Available February 22

Black and Cuba

Boys of Summer

Father Knows Best: Seasons 1-6

Love, Antosha

Available February 23

The Vow

Available February 25

Punky Brewster: Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Available February 27

Six Nations Rugby Round 3

