This Month’s Highlight
Modern Family
In all of its 11 years on air, Modern Family has never been available to stream, but starting this month, Peacock (and Hulu) subscribers will have the complete series at their disposal. Discover, or rediscover, the offbeat antics of the large and ever-growing Prichett-Dunphy-Tucker family. Plus, with 250 episodes spanning 11 seasons, that’ll give you plenty to do as we’re still stuck at home.
The Breakfast Club
If you’ve ever wondered what happens when you stick “a brain, a beauty, a jock, a rebel, and a recluse” together in a room, according to John Hughes, the results are chaos, makeovers, dance breaks, and heart-to-hearts. Starring Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, and Ally Sheedy, The Breakfast Club’s band of misfits helped cement Hughes’$2 80s comedy in the classics canon because truly nothing universally hits more like teenage angst.
A Sampling of What’s New on Peacock — February 2021
Available February 1
Apollo 13
Aries Spears: Hollywood, Look I’m Smiling
Caveman’s Valentine
Chicken Run
Coldwater
Conan The Barbarian
Conan the Destroyer
Daylight
Death at a Funeral
Deray Davis: Power Play
Dumb and Dumber To
Erin Brockovich
Eternal Sunshine to the Spotless Mind
Flashdance
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Gary Owen: The True Story
Girl Lost: A Hollywood Story
Good Hair
I Am Legend
I, Frankstein
In Godfrey We Trust: Year in Review
Just Go With It
Land of the Lost
Last Seen in Idaho
Mike Epps Presents: Live from Club Nokia
Mo’ Better Blues
Phantasm 2
Pride
Seabiscuit
Semi-Pro
Sins of Our Youth
Slow Burn
Southern Baptist Sissies
This Christmas
The Best Man Holiday
The Big Lebowski
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Boy Next Door
The Breakfast Club
The Eye
The Great & Small
The Last Witch Hunter
The Little Stranger
The Merry Gentleman
The Odd Way Home
The Prince of Egypt
The Road to El Dorado
This Christmas
Two Can Play That Game
We Are Boats
Wimbledon
D.L. Hughley: Uncut
Kevin Hart: What the Fit?
Cold As Balls: Seasons 1-2
Def Comedy Jam: Seasons 1-7
House of Joy
Kickasso
Available February 2
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 5
Summer House: Season 4
Available February 3
Modern Family: Seasons 1-11
Kick-Ass
Available February 4
NBC Sports Edge BetCast
Available February 6
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 6
Six Nations Rugby
The Overview (Peacock Original)
Available February 8
Premiership Rugby Round 8
Sox
Wilfred
The Weird Al Show: Seasons 1-6
Available February 11
World Speed Skating Championships
Available February 12
Premiership Rugby Round 9
Temptation Island: Seasons 1-2
Available February 13
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 7
Six Nations Rugby Round 2
Available February 15
Public Enemies
Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music
Available February 16
The Rundown
Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Season 19
Available February 17
Kenan: Season 1 (NBC)
Young Rock: Season 1 (NBC)
Available February 18
Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here: Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Available February 19
Premiership Rugby Round 10
Available February 20
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 8
Available February 22
Black and Cuba
Boys of Summer
Father Knows Best: Seasons 1-6
Love, Antosha
Available February 23
The Vow
Available February 25
Punky Brewster: Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Available February 27
Six Nations Rugby Round 3
