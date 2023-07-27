The New York Film Festival 2023 Lineup Trickles In

May, December. Photo: Francois Duhamel / courtesy of Netflix/Francois Duhamel / courtesy of Netflix

Slowly but surely, we’re getting word of New York Film Festival’s 2023 lineup. Michael Mann’s Ferrari is the closing-night selection of the festival. Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz star in Mann’s biopic about the race-car manufacturer Enzo Ferrari’s mounting success and marriage troubles. Todd Haynes’s Cannes hit, May December, will open its 61st edition, making its North American premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 29. The news arrived just before SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike and promised the cast and director in person. The former will likely not be in attendance if the studios fail to make a deal with the actors union in time — so we’ll miss the electric duo that is Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore talking about the film, which tells the story of a woman’s unkosher relationship with a much younger man (Charles Melton) and the actor who’s playing her onscreen. Fine, we were robbed of that post-screening conversation, but at least we’ll get to see Priscilla, Sofia Coppola’s Tumblr-ready passion project that compelled her to open an Instagram account. It’s a Priscilla Presley biopic starring Cailee Spaeny in the title role and Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi as Elvis, serving as NYFF’s Centerpiece selection on October 6. The full slate includes Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things starring Emma Stone, Annie Baker’s directorial debut, as well as Perfect Days, the latest from Wim Wenders. Below, the 2023 New York Film Festival main slate, with Currents, Revivals, and Spotlight to be announced.

Main Slate

About Dry Grasses, directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan (Sideshow/Janus Films)

All Salt Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, directed by Raven Jackson (A24)

All of Us Strangers, directed by Andrew Haigh (Searchlight Pictures)

Anatomy of a Fall, directed by Justine Triet (Neon)

The Beast, directed by Bertrand Bonello

La Chimera, directed by Alice Rohrwacher (Neon)

All Salt Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, directed by Raven Jackson (A24)

All of Us Strangers, directed by Andrew Haigh (Searchlight Pictures)

Anatomy of a Fall, directed by Justine Triet (Neon)

The Beast, directed by Bertrand Bonello

La Chimera, directed by Alice Rohrwacher (Neon)

Close Your Eyes, directed by Víctor Erice

The Delinquents, directed by Rodrigo Moreno (MUBI)

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World, directed by Radu Jude

Eureka, directed by Lisandro Alonso

Evil Does Not Exist, directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Fallen Leaves, directed by Aki Kaurismäki

Green Border, directed by Agnieszka Holland (MUBU)

Here, directed by Bas Devos (Cinema Guild)

In Our Day, directed by Hong Sangsoo (Cinema Guild)

In Water, directed by Hong Sangsoo (Cinema Guild)

Janet Planet, directed by Annie Baker (A24)

Kidnapped, directed by Marco Bellocchio, (Cohen Media Group)

Last Summer, directed by Catherine Breillat (Sideshow/Janus Films)

Music, directed by Angela Schanelec (Cinema Guild)

Orlando, My Political Biography, directed by Paul B. Preciado (Sideshow/Janus Films).

Perfect Days, directed by Wim Wenders (NEON)

Pictures of Ghosts, directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho (Grasshopper Film)

Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (Searchlight Pictures)

La Práctica, directed by Martín Rejtman

The Settlers, directed by Felipe Gálvez (MUBI)

The Shadowless Tower, directed by Zhang Lu (Strand Releasing)

Youth (Spring), directed by Wang Bing (Icarus Films)

The Zone of Interest, directed by Jonathan Glazer (A24)

This post has been updated.