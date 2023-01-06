7 Art Shows We Can’t Wait to See in 2023

Work in progress by Sarah Sze, 2022. Photo: Courtesy Sarah Sze Studio

It’s not an exaggeration to say that art history is being rewritten before our eyes. Museums, galleries, collectors, and curators continue the rush to exhibit and acquire art by women, people with disabilities, underrepresented artists, and so-called outsiders. This is changing who sees art and how it is seen. Previously discredited narratives are changing what art looks like and does. Prices are still obscene and unsustainable, even while, in the wake of prolonged COVID disruptions, museums are still reeling from enormous hits to their attendance. This, along with rising costs, affects their budgets and what they can do.

Yet 2023 is a year of exciting museum shows that will continue the project of bringing under-known and overlooked artists into the light, and of confirming the greatness of some bygone and mid-career artists. Museums will not be smote — even if you’d never know how fragile some are. As for those multinationals known as megagalleries: They’re here, get used to them. David Zwirner has a good podcast, while Gagosian and Hauser & Wirth have their own art magazines. (Hauser’s is really good!) I’ve never missed a show at Pace Gallery, but it sometimes seems so big and all over the place, I get confused when I am there. It’s the Fyre Festival of megagalleries!

As for the (my) beautiful dysfunctional family called the art world, during the pandemic much noise was heard about curtailing the nonstop carbon-burning global hamster wheels of the fairs, biennials, and other megaproductions. Judging from pictures of crowds at these events last year, none of that came to pass. People like being with other people. Antennae must be touched.

Andrea Fraser

Marian Goodman Gallery (January 12–February 25)

Andrea Frazer, still from This Meeting Is Being Recorded, 2021. Art: Andrea Fraser, Courtesy of the artist and Marian Goodman Gallery

Rev up the right-wing outrage machine: The master of the “institutional critique” is back. In 2004, an hour-long silent video was exhibited by the artist Andrea Fraser; it depicted her having sex with a collector, who had paid nearly $20,000 for the artwork. Among other performances, Fraser has stripped while thanking patrons. In this mini-survey of primarily older works, we’ll see a newer video of Fraser and a number of women “examining their internal racism and their roles in white supremacy.” This could be insightful or cringey. Also on hand will be text-based works and other examples of her shape-shifting, provocative, staringly unfolding conceptualism. Art is a place for people to be free. Few have been as cerebrally free as Fraser.

Felix Gonzalez-Torres

David Zwirner (January 12–February 25)

Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Untitled (Portrait of the Magoons), 1993, installed in the home of a private collector. Photo: Estate of Felix Gonzalez-Torres/courtesy Felix Gonzalez-Torres Foundation

One of the biggest gallerists in the world is having a three-space exhibition of one of the greatest artists of the late 20th century: Felix Gonzalez-Torres, who died of AIDS in 1996 at the age of 38. Included will be four major installation works, two of which the artist never got to fully realize. This will be as close as younger audiences may ever get to seeing a “new” work by this trailblazing master. His best-known works took the form of candy on the floor in piles and geometric shapes; visitors would take and eat of these works. Not only did he answer the riddle of giving away art for free (something very few artists have done), Gonzalez-Torres’s work is deeply consecrating and transformative. He goes to the ends of the earth to make you feel his love.

Sarah Sze: “Timelapse”

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum (March 31–September 12)

This exhibition offers enormous promise. Sze creates multiplying sprawling island-universes with their own internal laws, each filled with shoals of small objects, cut-up photographs, sticks, spinning things, sounds, stones, lights, fans, and a cosmos of other objects. Spanning Frank Lloyd Wright’s great spiral, top to bottom — even unfolding on the outside of the landmark itself — it will be a sight to behold. This MacArthur winner is a master of small things writ large in structural ways that let you see odd ordering practices, lighting the spaces between things as if that space were alive and charged with energies of its own that propel the sculpture. Her bird’s-eye views of material gardens in space, installations that seem to rotate on their axis into a Crab Nebula, contract, swell, and threaten to lose so-called aesthetic-hull integrity and dissipate into nothingness. She is a stem-cell artist whose ideas just keep on reproducing themselves.

Georgia O’Keeffe: “To See Takes Time”

Museum of Modern Art (April 9–August 12)

Georgia O’Keeffe, Evening Star No. III, 1917. Photo: Georgia O’Keeffe Museum / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Around 1915, Georgia O’Keeffe was among a handful of artists on earth thinking about art in terms of abstraction. She is one of the pioneers of America’s first avant-garde, among the greatest artists of the early 20th century. Yet, from the start, O’Keeffe had to suffer the blithering idiocy of male writers observing that her universal and visionary art gives us only “the world as it is known to women.” Her paintings were said to come from “the gift of her woman’s body in disruptive pain,” her “sense of women’s flesh in martyrdom,” all rendered from “great painful and ecstatic climaxes.” She must have been blind with rage and contempt. By the time she decamped to the Southwest permanently, O’Keeffe was already being reckoned with as a merely decorative artist, little more than a museum-gift-shop magnet. This exhibition will include over 100 works on paper involving watercolor, charcoal, pencil, and more, spanning her entire career. It’s time to feature O’Keeffe as one of the “fathers” of modernism.

Bob Thompson

52 Walker (April 21–July 8)

Of the many great 20th-century artists who died too young — including Eva Hesse, 34, Ana Mendieta, 36, Jean-Michel Basquiat, 27, and Keith Haring, 31 — Bob Thompson, who died at 28, stands out. Thompson painted incessantly in the 1950s and 1960s and, shunning abstraction, created a powerful hybrid personal form of Fauvism and Neo-Impressionism that came on like great weather systems of Matisse-like color. See his idyllic figures in swelling nature, lynchings, scenes with demons and angels, and more. This new Tribeca gallery, already making a splash with its excellent programming that includes many lesser-known and new Black artists, will be showing ten paintings from the 1960s that track Thompson’s faster-than-the-speed-of-life development. Had he lived, he would be 85 today, and possibly one of the most hailed and influential artists alive.

Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: “Memory Map”

Whitney Museum of American Art (April 19–August)

Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, War Horse in Babylon, 2005. Photo: Courtesy the artist and Garth Greenan Gallery, New York

A long-overdue consideration of Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, now in her early 80s. For decades, I’ve been smitten by her pictorial portents of memory in the form of painted maps with the names of Indigenous American people and ironic appropriations of a Gauguin title — “Where Do We Come From? What Are We? Where Are We Going?” But this artist, a citizen of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Nation, will be all but unknown to wider audiences because — well, when you see how her work carries the news of a concealed genocide just below the surface, the stuff embedded in the very soil of America, you’ll know why. Get ready for painterly contradictions and paradoxes of beauty and anger, displacement, home, and love, her grafting of Pop and Abstract Expressionism into a form of personal and political figuration that is only now coming to the fore.

Aliza Nisenbaum: “Queens, Lindo y Querido”

Queens Museum (April 23–September 10)

Aliza Nisenbaum, The Ones who Make it Run (Delta Terminal C, LaGuardia Airport), 2022. Art: Aliza Nisenbaum, Courtesy of the Queens Museum

A well-deserved survey of a 45-year-old Mexico City–born artist who paints large tableaux of friends, family, and people going through hardships and happy times, all in her prismatic colors. Nisenbaum is on the one hand a great painter of modern life, and on the other a pathos-filled artist of the secular sacredness found in diaspora. We see women, clothed casually, incredibly comfortable with one another. We see undocumented immigrants, her students, and pictures of men she has had relationships with. Nisenbaum’s ambitious large-scale works recall great presidential portraits, pictures of kings, and historical pictures. Her circumspect loving touch, mad attention to detail, and extraordinary rapport with, in particular, her female subjects, sweetens the experience.