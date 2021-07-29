Hulu Says ‘Sports Fans, We See You’ With a New Add-on

Illustration: Martin Gee

Those of you who live comfortably at the cross section of “football fan” and “Hulu + Live TV subscriber,” now is your time to rejoice — the streaming service has announced that, starting today, the NFL Network is available to those who pay for Hulu’s $64.99 monthly plan (after a seven-day free trial for new users).

The NFL Network joins the plan’s more than 75 existing channels and promises sports, sports, and (you guessed it) more sports to those looking to get their football fix once the season kicks off in early September. And if that weren’t enough adrenaline for you, Hulu has also just introduced a new sports add-on package for Hulu + Live TV subscribers, which includes NFL RedZone, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG, and TVG2. That means those of you unwilling to wait for the regular season to start in the fall can log into Hulu next month to watch replays of 2020’s NFL RedZone programming, beginning August 23. It also means that if football isn’t your jam (hi), you’ll still find plenty to love about the add-on’s offerings that include access to coverage of motorsports, horse racing, competitive fishing, and more. The sports add-on will cost you an extra $9.99 per month on top of your regular Hulu subscription fees.

Hulu’s introduction of its new sports add-on and the NFL Network to its Live TV plan marks just another rung in the ladder of the service’s push to own the streaming market on all things sports, including a $5.99 per month ESPN+ option — but sadly, no dedicated channel devoted to a sport we’re big fans of, competitive voguing.