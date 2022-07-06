Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty, Sentenced to House Arrest

Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Update September 20, 2023: Kenneth Petty is back on house arrest after violating the terms of his three-year probation. Petty was recorded “making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record,” according to his parole violation paperwork. Legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff posted the paperwork on Twitter, explaining that a judge has ordered Petty serve up to 120 days house arrest. Petty was captured on IG live waiting on a New York street and making threatening remarks towards Offset. Offset was not bothered. According to TMZ, he was busy flying in a PJ rather than fighting in NY. Cardi B and Offset are celebrating their anniversary tonight.

An LA federal judge has ordered Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, to serve "up to" 120 days on home detention for "making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record."



The individual is Offset, Cardi B's husband. pic.twitter.com/5sWU3JLtyw — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 21, 2023

Original story follows.

Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband, has been sentenced to three years probation and one year house detention (per Pitchfork). Petty failed to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles, and as a result he has been sentenced to probation and house arrest, as well as a fine of $55,000. Petty pleaded guilty in September 2021. According to the original indictment, Petty had five days to register as a sex offender when he moved to Los Angeles in July 2019. Petty failed to register, according to the indictment.

Petty was convicted for the sexual assault of Jennifer Hough in 1995 at age 16. His accuser filed suit against Petty and Minaj in August 2021 for alleged recent harassment and intimidation. Hough also said that associates of Petty’s claimed they were paying to put a bounty on her head. Nicki Minaj was eventually dropped from the suit. She and Petty moved to L.A. shortly after marrying.