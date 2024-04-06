Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Watching sexy scenes with your parents around is already embarrassing enough, but Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan has taken it a step further to prevent that from happening (again.) In an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1, Coughlan explained that Netflix is contractually obligated to send her parents a PG version of the show. “It’s literally written into my contract. People think I’m like saying it as a joke. I just don’t want to. I grew up Irish Catholic. That’s just not how we vibe,” she explained thoroughly when all she really needed to say was “I’m Irish Catholic.” We’ve seen Derry Girls; no explanation is needed.

Do not mistake her family’s conservative nature for not liking the show. She continued that while her mother didn’t know the show “gonna be so saucy,” especially when the first two minutes of the series showed “Jonathan Bailey’s lovely bottom.” Coughlan went on to explain that the show won her mother over, but “she keeps talking about bottoms.” Someone should warn her mom ahead of time that if she wants to see Bailey’s performance in Wicked, she’ll probably won’t be seeing any butts (sad!).