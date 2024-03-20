Drag Queens of the World: Nicole Kidman Wants to Join You

Photo: AMC Theatres via YouTube

The drag race to book Nicole Kidman is on, and she’s ready to participate. Girls, it’s time to get IMDb Pro and start cold-calling agents. In an interview with Elle published March 19, Kidman discussed her now-iconic AMC monologue, and, more specifically, the fact that you can’t go to three drag shows in a weekend without some queen trotting out the speech to lip-sync to. Turns out? She loves it. “My dream will be to be onstage doing it with a drag queen,” she said. “I’ve got to be able to do that at some point.” Well, we can think of approximately infinite drag queens who would be happy to do it with you, Nicole. If you’re placing bets, your best pick is probably Katya because (1) She’s done a parody video already and (2) She’s famous. But we’re rooting for the underdogs here, specifically Juicy Liu, who has a great Kidman number. And if we’re picking a wild card, that would have to be Miss Ma’amShe, because her videos give “Nicole Kidman in Birth” down.