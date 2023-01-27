Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine Find The Perfect Nanny

Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine have found The Perfect Nanny, though not for the Big Little Lies first-graders or the pubescent Pen15 kids. The duo signed on to produce and star in the limited-series adaptation of Leïla Slimani’s French novel of the same name, which was reportedly nabbed by HBO in a competitive sale, per Deadline. The Perfect Nanny follows a chic French-Moroccan lawyer who hires a caretaker for her two young children as a means to return to work after a long maternity leave. At first, the nanny, is, well, perfect — hosting enviable parties and working late to accommodate date nights — until her personality veers into one of hostile resentment. Slimani’s novel was inspired by the 2012 murder of the Krim children, when a nanny committed gruesome horrors in a posh Upper West Side condo. Outside of her acting and producing duties, Erskine — co-creator, producer, and star of Pen15 — is the creator and writer of the upcoming series. Details about who’s playing who and plot specifics are not out yet, though we can assume Kidman’s Australian accent will accidentally jump out when you least expect it.