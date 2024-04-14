No Doubt Brought Out Their No. 1 Fan Olivia Rodrigo at Coachella

Just a (couple of) girl(s). Photo: Coachella/YouTube

Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance during the second night of Coachella, joining No Doubt during their performance on the festival’s main stage. Rodrigo and Gwen Stefani sang the band’s song “Bathwater” off their fourth album Return of Saturn, which Rodrigo has previously spoken about discovering at 15 years old. A noted fan of both No Doubt and putting words on shirts, Rodrigo naturally wore a tank top that read “I <3 ND,” after kicking off her GUTS tour wearing one that read, “Just A Girl” in reference to the band’s hit. “Why do girls like me and you always want the dummy, stupid boys?” Stefani asked Rodrigo as they sang. The performance not only marked both No Doubt and Rodrigo’s Coachella debut, but it was also the first time the band reunited in nine years. And speaking of bathwater, Barry Keoghan was across the festival over at the Sahara Stage with blonde girl Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce watching Ice Spice’s performance.

Olivia Rodrigo and Gwen Stefani during No Doubt’s set. #Coachella



pic.twitter.com/UH6G1E5Kof — Rodrigo Times (@RodrigoTimes) April 14, 2024