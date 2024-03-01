Are Tish and Noah Cyrus Fighting Over Dominic Purcell?

Noah Cyrus. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

We’ve long known there’s been some animosity brewing between Noah Cyrus and her mom, Tish. On her mother’s wedding day last year at Miley’s Malibu pad, Noah thought it best to spend the day perusing her local Walmart with brother Braison wearing a shirt with her dad (and Tish’s ex) Billy Ray’s face on it. That’s petty, on the surface, but with the added context we got this week, well, Noah may have mommy issues for good reason. One source told Us Weekly that the row began when Tish stole new husband Dominic Purcell from her younger daughter.

On March 1, ET reported that the bad blood between Noah and Tish is “exaggerated,” though the source didn’t deny that Purcell is a common denominator. “Noah and Tish haven’t been close since Tish started dating Dominic,” the source said. “It’s also been an adjustment for Noah in general for her parents to be divorced.” Corroborating earlier claims that Noah was excluded from the wedding guest list, the source told ET, “Tish didn’t invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama.” At the time of the wedding in August 2023, sources maintained that there was “no family drama” surrounding the event, only that Noah and Braison’s schedules didn’t allow them to attend.

Previous reports painted a far more grim picture of the relationship. “Noah and Tish haven’t spoken since the whole thing happened with Dominic,” an insider claimed on February 29, per Us Weekly. “Tish is spiraling out of control and trying to figure out how to [defuse] this.” The source added that Tish is interviewing crisis management. Noah and Purcell’s situationship lasted “about 8 to 9 months,” the source said.

“Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” a different source spilled on February 27, claiming Tish “was aware” of the situation at the time, according to Us Weekly. “The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” the source alleged. “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.” Miley, the source added, sided with Tish and placed armed guards outside her mansion during the nuptials to keep the uninvited Noah out.

Tish and Billy Ray divorced for a third, and maybe last, time in 2022. Based on the looks of things, Billy Ray got Noah in the divorce, while Tish got Miley (who conspicuously left her dad out of her Grammy acceptance speech earlier this year). As for the Purcell of it all, Tish recently told the Call Her Daddy podcast that he first DM’d her in 2016, making the alleged man-stealing timeline more complicated. Perhaps Miley, who just got a doctorate and a nursing degree from Pharrell, can help the family work it out.