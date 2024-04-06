Noah Kahan Pulled a Hannah Montana at Olivia Rodrigo’s Concert

“All-American Bitch” includes Vermont! Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

During Olivia Rodrigo’s sold-out show at Madison Square Garden on April 5, she welcomed Noah Kahan to the stage to surprise the crowd with a duet of Kahan’s hit “Stick Season.” But how does one go about keeping that secret? Sure, in theory he could have stayed hidden away backstage during the concert, but that’s no fun and he would have missed “ballad of a homeschooled girl.” Rather than choose between watching the show and being in it, Kahan hatched a plan to get the best of both worlds. Following the lead of Hannah Montana, Kahan donned a blonde wig (and mask), allowing him to anonymously watch Rodrigo’s concert from the crowd without ruining his surprise appearance. He chilled out, took it slow, then he rocked out the show, to borrow a phrase. “Sometimes you need a disguise to watch the best show on earth and that’s just how it is,” he shared on Twitter along with photos posing with Rodrigo in his best drag. “I wasn’t missing this show,” he wrote in another tweet, responding to another photo of him wearing his disguise in the audience.

Sometimes you need a disguise to watch the best show on earth and that’s just how it is. Endlessly honored to have joined you last night @oliviarodrigo pic.twitter.com/wRE7ARbUcQ — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) April 6, 2024

This of course isn’t the first time Rodrigo performed the Kahan hit, with the pair pulling a bit of a Freaky Friday during their respective appearances on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge last year, with Rodrigo covering “Stick Season” and Kahan covering Rodrigo’s “lacy.” Those covers are set to be released as a special edition vinyl on April 20 to mark Record Store Day.