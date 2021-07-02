Nori Reed Has an Urgent Warning About Fashion Mullets

Thanks to the coronavirus, comedians are now trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided that while we’re all self-isolating, we’d do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”

This week, I jumped at the opportunity for a virtual chat with world’s hottest hottie Nori Reed (HBO Max, Clusterfest, being unwell on social media) about how she’s holding up in the shadow of the pandemic. She revealed her go-to songs to sing to herself when she’s feeling stressed (Britney and LeAnn Rimes, obviously), discussed the merits of the infamous L.A. restaurant Sqirl post-moldy-jam incident, and gave us some excellent advice on how to be better at Twitter. She also courageously and candidly shared a devastating personal struggle she’s been facing over the past few months: “I wouldn’t wish growing out a fashion mullet on anyone, unless they were a Capitol rioter. Growing out a fashion mullet is one of the worst things that you could ever go through. I’m a survivor.”

You can find Nori on Twitter at @nori_reed and on Instagram at @norireed.