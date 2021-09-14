Comedians and Stars Pay Tribute to the Late, Great Norm Macdonald

RIP. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz/WireImage

The news of Norm Macdonald’s death on September 14 came unexpectedly to a community, and an industry, that revered him. The comedian kept his health struggles private, making his death all the more shocking to his fans and peers. “We loved Norm Macdonald,” Steve Martin wrote in a tweet. “One of a kind.” “I was a huge fan of his delivery and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting,” Seth Rogen tweeted. David Letterman, Edgar Wright, Patton Oswalt, Whitney Cummings, Nish Kumar, and even Nancy Sinatra were just a few of the people who also joined the public outpouring of grief that has erupted since the news broke. Some shared clips of their favorite Norm moments, while others praised him as a one-of-a-kind genius. Here’s a roundup of what tributes to Macdonald have been shared so far:

I was always delighted by his bizarre mind and earnest gaze. (I’m trying to avoid using the phrase, “twinkle in his eyes”). He was a lifetime Cy Young winner in comedy. Gone, but impossible to forget.

Dave Letterman — David Letterman (@Letterman) September 14, 2021

Every one of us loved Norm. Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal. pic.twitter.com/2Pftw28uPc — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 14, 2021

I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 14, 2021

My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him. — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 14, 2021

We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind. https://t.co/0sXoCLEtuG — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 14, 2021

NOOOOO GODDAMIT. Oh my God what is even happening.



Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious. https://t.co/loW3QsEjgW — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 14, 2021

I’ve got so many laughs in my life by just repeating Norm MacDonald jokes. One of the funniest to ever do it - RIP to a king — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) September 14, 2021

Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 14, 2021

No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. Fuck cancer. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) September 14, 2021

Norm MacDonald was a true GOAT. As a comic, as a talk show guest. A true original. He tweeted this to me as my dad was dying from cancer in 2014, “I’m just an idiot, Laurie but I found when I embraced the pain as tightly as I could it became love. I pray for you.” RIP Norm. 🇨🇦 — Laurie Kilmartin- Flappers Burbank Oct 1-2 (@anylaurie16) September 14, 2021

Of the many addictive rabbit holes you can disappear down on the internet, the most pleasurable is 'Norm MacDonald chat show appearances'. Thanks for all the laughs Norm, very sorry to see you go. https://t.co/ahxZNRdJEw — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 14, 2021

RIP Norm Macdonald. One of the most original comedians ever. Funny & bizarre & unpredictable with a singular comedic voice. We lost one of the greats. — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) September 14, 2021

This photo was taken after I was a guest on Norm's show. At dinner the laughs just continued nonstop. He will be missed. RIP Norm Macdonald pic.twitter.com/DToJCUBdU2 — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) September 14, 2021

Norm is the pinnacle of bravery and originality. 💔 https://t.co/UfeNoEUlUv — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) September 14, 2021

Damn. Norm Macdonald - legend - one of the funniest ever. Lots to choose from but this is maybe my favorite. https://t.co/EOi1So7HJ0 — Moshe Kasher (@moshekasher) September 14, 2021

Norm Macdonald, Stand-Up and ‘Saturday Night Live’ Star, Dead at 61 https://t.co/8Gb6Ns0hpF via @RollingStone



This awful news took my breath away. Sending love to his family and friends. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 14, 2021

In such a divisive time even among comedians, we can all agree Norm MacDonald was the best. Rest In Peace.💔 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) September 14, 2021

I will spend today as I spend most days: watching clips of Norm Macdonald — matt koff (@mattkoff) September 14, 2021

RIP Norm MacDonald. I saw him perform live when I was in college. It was one of the most memorable performances I've ever seen. A complete mastery of standup comedy performance and an unparalleled passion for the art of writing jokes. Never met him. Love to his friends & family. https://t.co/gpWlNy2hwN — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) September 14, 2021

I’ll always think of the pure brilliance and simplicity of Norm Macdonald’s moth joke. https://t.co/p0pf2IjlBl — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) September 14, 2021

Battling cancer for 9 years without telling anyone is the most Norm Macdonald shit ever. — Anthony Jeselnik (@anthonyjeselnik) September 14, 2021

Words can’t describe how saddened I am to hear of the passing of my friend. Rest In Peace @normmacdonald Here we are sharing some laughs https://t.co/4Tbm5Wbdol — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) September 14, 2021

After Norm McDonald was fired from SNL for making too many OJ jokes (by the head of NBC - OJ's friend) he was asked back to host and this was his monologue. 🤣https://t.co/uKnzfgwE66 — JEN KIRKMAN in BROOKLYN DEC 1-4 at UNION HALL (@JenKirkman) September 14, 2021

Nobody was funnier than @normmacdonald. He made comedians feel like we hadn't even started doing comedy yet. No formulas, no pandering just purely what he thought was funny. Oh yeah, incidentally one of the sweetest guys I've ever known. — Greg Fitzsimmons (@GregFitzShow) September 14, 2021

The confidence it takes to tell a joke like this on a talk show is something I’ll always marvel at. Norm Macdonald was fearlessly funny #RIP https://t.co/DIQmAAhMfb — Justin Long (@justinlong) September 14, 2021

I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 14, 2021

Battling cancer for 9 years without telling anyone is the most Norm Macdonald shit ever. — Anthony Jeselnik (@anthonyjeselnik) September 14, 2021

I will miss you forever!@normmacdonald pic.twitter.com/guVNMZpyzM — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) September 14, 2021

Can’t believe Norm MacDonald is dead. First met him in the mid 80s. I thought he was way too funny to be successful. I was half right. My deep sympathy to his family, close friends and his fans. #ripNorm — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) September 14, 2021

NORM MACDONALD MY HEART BREAK FOR YOU BUBBA. YOU ARE BEST MAN GENIUS FUNNY MAN I LOVE YOU FOREVER GOD BLESS YOU. pic.twitter.com/V6a3DnU71g — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 14, 2021

To so many people in comedy, me included, there was nobody funnier than Norm MacDonald. You always hoped he would hang around after the work was done, just so you could hear his stories and get a laugh. So hilarious and so generous with his personality. I’m gonna miss him. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 14, 2021

In my opinion, Norm MacDonald was the funniest Weekend Update anchor. It's worth remembering that he was dropped because a high-level NBC executive thought he was too mean to OJ Simpson. Ah yes, Corporate Media, they always have our backs. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) September 14, 2021

I love the science of comedy. Comedy nerds know that the one step beyond #TheAristcrats was the time Norm Macdonald decided to commit to doing a kitschy mediocre roast for Bob Saget. It was beyond trolling. — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) September 14, 2021

I saw this @ConanOBrien when I was still in High School and I don't think I ever laughed as hard as I did when I was seeing this live, @normmacdonald was a genius. https://t.co/GiPzocTzXQ — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) September 14, 2021