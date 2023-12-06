The Industry Pays Tribute to Norman Lear

Photo: Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Norman Lear, creator of sitcoms including The Jeffersons, All in the Family, Good Times, and One Day at a Time, died on December 5. Both the people Lear worked with and the people who were touched by his work are paying tribute to him. Just last year, upon his 100th birthday, colleagues and famous fans paid tribute to Lear. “I was grateful to be working for someone who was going to use the greatest medium of communication the world has ever known to rectify some of society’s problems — or to attempt to, at any rate,” John Amos (James Evans Sr. on Good Times) told Vulture at the time. “He was courageous in that respect, and his courage paid off by the audiences that gathered for all his shows.” Below, tributes and remembrances to Norman Lear.

An icon and visionary. Never in a million years did I think I would meet THEE Norman Lear. There would be no #TheMsPatShow without Norman Lear. You gave @jordanecooper the vision to dream. Thank you for loving us and showing us the way. Rest well. ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wAYKUd98XY — Ms Pat (@ComedienneMsPat) December 6, 2023

I loved Norman Lear with all my heart. He was my second father. Sending my love to Lyn and the whole Lear family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 6, 2023

Sad news. Norman Lear, the genius behind iconic sit coms including All in The Family and Good Times, has died at 101. What a life! What an incredible legacy! pic.twitter.com/peUpqoon58 — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) December 6, 2023

Without the goat who do we have left?



Thank you for everything you taught us about ourselves and the lessons your children of the pen (like @quintabrunson Michael Schur & others) will hopefully be able to keep teaching us for many years to come. RIPhttps://t.co/eh8rC9QVD9 — Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) December 6, 2023

My Goat. What a life. Rest well, Norman Lear. https://t.co/GJUnvXbAuH — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) December 6, 2023

RIP Norman Lear. Comedy colossus, tireless fighter for the little guy and a pleasure to know. Will be well and truly missed @TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/T0RK1YeLmP — Al Jean (@AlJean) December 6, 2023