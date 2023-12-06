The Industry Pays Tribute to Norman Lear

Norman Lear, creator of sitcoms including The Jeffersons, All in the Family, Good Times, and One Day at a Time, died on December 5. Both the people Lear worked with and the people who were touched by his work are paying tribute to him. Just last year, upon his 100th birthday, colleagues and famous fans paid tribute to Lear. “I was grateful to be working for someone who was going to use the greatest medium of communication the world has ever known to rectify some of society’s problems — or to attempt to, at any rate,” John Amos (James Evans Sr. on Good Times) told Vulture at the time. “He was courageous in that respect, and his courage paid off by the audiences that gathered for all his shows.” Below, tributes and remembrances to Norman Lear.