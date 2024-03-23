Normani Fulfills the Prophecy, Announces New Single

Feel the rain on your skin! Photo-Illustration: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

After years of a drought beginning in 2018, it rained like the final scene in Holes. Normani will release her newest single, “1:59” featuring Gunna, on April 26 from her very upcoming album, Dopamine. “soo basically my first single 1:59 will be coming out 4/26,” confirms Normani on Twitter, as fans let out a sigh of relief, for we are finally getting fed.

However, let’s not get too comfortable. Normani has released bops and bangers before, all while delaying an album release. While we still do not have an official date, the announcement at least fulfills the promise that new music tied to a record is on the way. A small release of Dopamine is awaiting us in April.

