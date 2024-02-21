Normani Claims Her Album Is Coming

We don’t trust her, but we do hope. Photo: John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images

To be a Normani fan is to be patient, to measure the output not by weeks but by years, and to understand that living in limbo is part of the artistry. To be a Normani fan is to wait. Finally, that wait is (hopefully) over. Normani, likely inspired by what she’s been depriving her fans of for years, is giving us Dopamine, her debut album. As a reminder, the singer first tweeted that she knew her album title in 2018. Normani is well aware of the wait, and even linked out to a website (domain name wheresthedamnalbum.com) that includes a “countdown” to the album. Except the only thing we know is the album is coming out this year.

cryingg typing this rn. DOPAMINE THE ALBUM pic.twitter.com/fjFwlraf0I — Normani (@Normani) February 21, 2024

On the album cover art, Normani rides a shiny rocket, presumably to superstardom. The cover also includes a “Parental Advisory” sticker, which should be fine — everybody who remembers her first single is well over age by now. In terms of the actual music part, Normani posted a TikTok with a snippet of one of the songs. “When I get you alone, boy what you gon’ do with it?” she asks. “It,” we assume, is the album, and the answer is “play it multiple times before believing that it exists.” The drought is allegedly over.