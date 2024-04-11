Entertainment and Sports Figures React to O.J. Simpson’s Death

Simpson. Photo: Kypros/Getty Images

O.J. Simpson, the former football player and accused murderer, died on April 10 from cancer, his family shared on his Twitter. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the family wrote. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.” Reactions to the infamous figure’s death came from all corners of the entertainment and sports worlds, from the other participants in his trial, to the makers of the ESPN documentary about him, O.J.: Made in America, to everybody involved in Ryan Murphy’s magnum opus American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson.

Simpson was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman but was acquitted in October 1995, following a nine-month trial. “The only thing I have to say is it’s just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years,” Fred Goldman, Ron’s father, told NBC News. “It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone.” Nicole Brown Simpson’s ex-boyfriend said in an interview with NBC that “finally some sort of justice has been served, that he’s been taken from the earth.” “So it doesn’t bring Nicole back,” he continued. “But it means he can no longer be who he is in this world.”

Gloria Allred, who once represented Nicole Brown’s family, told AP News that, “I feel that the system failed Nicole Brown Simpson and failed battered women everywhere. I don’t mourn for O.J. Simpson. I do mourn for Nicole Brown Simpson and her family and they should be remembered.”

Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor on Simpson’s murder case released a short statement, reading, “I send my condolences to Mr. Simpson’s family,” according to NBC News. Alan Dershowitz, who served on Simpson’s legal team, told NBC that he’s “upset that he died.” “I got to know him fairly well during the trial,” he said. “It was one of the most divisive trials in American history along racial lines. He’ll always be remembered for the Bronco chase, for the glove, and for the moment of acquittal.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Simpson’s death at an afternoon briefing. “Our thoughts are with his families during this difficult time, obviously with his family and loved ones,” she said. “And I’ll say this: I know that they have asked for some privacy, and so we’re going to respect that. I’ll just leave it there.”

Simpson’s Bills teammate Joe DeLamielleure, a Hall of Fame offensive lineman, told AP News that, “I’m sad because, when people die you go ‘Oh, God, that’s terrible.’” DeLamielleure added that, “He did a lot for the Black race even though he didn’t know it. He wasn’t Muhammad Ali or anything, but he was doing things for athletes and not just Black athletes, but he kicked us into a really big thing. That’s what I think of him. He was a groundbreaker.” Also speaking to Simpson’s football accomplishments was Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter. “O.J. Simpson was the first player to reach a rushing mark many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season when he topped 2,000 yards,” he said in a statement to AP News.

Below, the varied tributes, remembrances, and reactions to death of O.J. Simpson.

Cookie and I are praying for O.J. Simpson’s children Arnelle, Aaren, Justin, Jason, and Sydney and his grandchildren following his passing. I know this is a difficult time🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 11, 2024

The most important thing to remember about OJ Simpson is that he killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) April 11, 2024