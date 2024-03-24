Olivia Colman Calls Out 12,000% Pay Disparity

Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

During an interview with CNN’s Christine Amanpour promoting her new film Wicked Little Letters, Olivia Colman spoke out against the pay disparity actors face in Hollywood.

“Don’t get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the audiences. And actually, that hasn’t been true for decades but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts,” she said during the appearance on The Amanpour Hour.

When asked by Amanpour if she personally, especially now being an Oscar winner for her role in The Favourite, still faces a pay disparity, Colman responded, “I’m very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I’d be earning a fuck of a lot more than I am. Absolutely yes. I know of one pay disparity that’s a 12,000% difference,” she said. “I’ll tell you about that later,” she added to her director Thea Sharrock, who was also being interviewed.

“If I was ‘Oliver’ Colman, I'd be earning a f*** of a lot more than I am.” I ask Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman about the gender pay gap in Hollywood. “I know of one pay disparity which is a 12,000% difference,” she tells me. pic.twitter.com/A0qPHIPK4N — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) March 23, 2024