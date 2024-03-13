Olivia Munn Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Double Mastectomy

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Just days after attending the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party with partner John Mulaney, Olivia Munn revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. On Instagram, the actor wrote about the treatments she underwent, including a double mastectomy. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she wrote. “I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey.”

“In the past ten months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined,” she said in a statement. “Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice.” Munn said she had been diagnosed after a routine mammogram around February 2023. “Munn said that her cancer wouldn’t have been found for another year if not for her OBGYN doing a Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. “The fact that she did saved my life,” she wrote. “Because of that score I was sent to get a MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer.” Munn urged people to get their own Breast Cancer Risk Assessment, as well as thanking her family and her doctors.