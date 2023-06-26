Olivia Rodrigo Is Ready to Spill Her Guts

No, you’re not getting déjà vu — Olivia Rodrigo is back. The singer-songwriter announced her hotly awaited second album, Guts, out September 8. In a note to fans, Rodrigo said she wrote most of the album when she was 19, “a year that, for me, was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness & good old fashioned teen angst.” If that translates to more gut-wrenching ballads and gut-churning pop-punk scorchers, we’re in. Rodrigo made the Sour follow-up with producer Dan Nigro and is getting ready to share the first taste, “Vampire,” on June 30. “I cannot express how excited I am to embark on this new chapter of my life with you guys,” she wrote. They really do grow up so fast.