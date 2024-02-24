Olivia Rodrigo Bought Cigs and Beer to Celebrate Being 21

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo is becoming an adult, a.k.a. buying things you’ll never use simply because you can. Ask anyone who’s ever set foot in a Target. During the opening night of the GUTS tour, she tells the crowd she bought a pack of cigarettes and beer because she’s legally allowed to as a newly 21-year-old. “I went to the gas station the other day and bought a pack of cigarettes and a six-pack of beer,” she explained while playing the piano. “I promise I didn’t consume it, but I just bought it because I fucking could. Anyway, all this to say that I think growing up isn’t so scary after all and life just kind of gets better at the end.” She’s got cigs and beer, but what about liquor? Rodrigo’s official store briefly sold shot glasses to celebrate the singer’s birthday. It’s all the things she can now legally consume. She’s going to have to wait a few more years to celebrate her next milestone: renting a car without extra fees. She does have her driver’s license…