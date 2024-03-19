No, this isn’t about whether or not contraceptives are offered at her tour — Olivia Rodrigo is getting gutsier in another sense. On Tuesday, while performing an encore at her first stop in Chicago on the Guts world tour, Rodrigo surprise-announced that the deluxe version of her sophomore album is arriving this week. During “Get Him Back!,” she and her backup dancers unfolded signs with handwritten messages revealing a release date — Friday, March 22 — and song titles. The extended tracklist will include four “secret” songs that were previously released as vinyl bonus tracks: “Obsessed,” “Girl I’ve Always Been,” “Scared of My Guitar,” and “Stranger.” The deluxe will also include one completely new song called “So American.” Maybe it’s a follow-up to the half-sung, half-screamed lyrics in “All-American Bitch”? Either way, fans who pledge their allegiance to Rodrigo can pre-save Guts (Spilled) now.