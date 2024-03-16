Can You Get Contraceptives at Olivia Rodrigo’s Tour?

Access to reproductive health care is “good 4 u.” Photo: Getty Images for Acrisure Arena

Olivia Rodrigo made headlines after her March 12 show in St. Louis, Missouri, where it was reported that emergency contraceptives, condoms, and information on abortion access resources were being made available to concertgoers attending the singer’s GUTS tour. Variety reported that Rodrigo invited the organization Right by You to distribute the materials, continuing her support of reproductive health freedom, a cause she also champions via her “Fund 4 Good” initiative.

However, just days later, Variety then reported that abortion funds would no longer be permitted to distribute the contraceptives at Rodrigo’s tour stops. A classic “1 step forward, 3 steps back” situation. The decision reportedly came from the singer’s team, citing the fact that “children are present at the concerts.” Children are also present at Walgreens, and there are condoms there too, but nonetheless. Despite no longer being allowed to distribute Plan B, lubricant, and condoms, abortion funds will still be present to hand out informational material — including on delivery options for contraceptives.