One Piece Is Getting An Anime Remake

Netflix is really stretching out its success with One Piece (pun very much intended). The streamer announced that in addition to a second season of the hit live-action adaptation, they will be remaking the anime series, with their version titled The One Piece. It’s like the opposite of the whole “The Facebook” thing. It’ll be produced by WIT Studio, who made Spy X Family and Attack on Titan and will work closely with The One Piece production committee (Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co.) It’s currently in production and they haven’t announced a release date. The announcement video below has a small taste of what’s to come— which will hopefully include some gum gum fruit.

But it is not the only Eiichiro Oda original coming out of Netflix; they’re also making the first anime for Oda’s one-shot manga Monsters. Next month, Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation follows samurai Ryuma who has to defeat a dragon threatening to destroy entire towns and villages. It is produced by E&H Production and directed by Park Sung-hoo. Monsters is also technically a part of the One Piece universe, so maybe an Easter Egg will be dropped in season two of the live-action show. It could always use more dragons.