Only Murders in the Building Is on the Case for Season 4

Good news: Struggling actors Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez have job security at Hulu for another year. Phew! Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd are hard to top in the guest-star category, but they’re starting off strong. On Valentine’s Day, Deadline reported everybody’s biggest love, Molly Shannon, would be joining the upcoming season in a recurring role. Still, Shannon is a team player and shouldn’t be joining alone. Who else? Personally, we are hoping for Tilda Swinton, Dick Van Dyke, and — you know what? — Wendy Williams.

Only Murders in the Building aired its season-three finale October 3 and was officially renewed for a fourth season the same day. The show is a giant hit for Hulu — the third season’s premiere was the highest-rated Hulu original episode of 2023, and the show is Hulu’s most-watched original comedy ever. Now, can they solve the mystery of Selena Gomez’s Golden Globes gossip?

