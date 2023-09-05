Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Finds the Origin

Ava DuVernay’s latest socially conscious film could rightfully put Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor back in the Oscar race. Origin, based on the nonfiction book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Pulitizer Prize–winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson, is a fictionalized drama based on the author’s experience of writing the New York Times bestseller. Ellis-Taylor plays Wilkerson as she copes with the death of her husband while writing the book about race in America, which uses the caste systems of India and Nazi Germany as lenses to understand our own country. In the teaser trailer, we see DuVernay translate this comparative study into images. Nazis gather at a rally and salute Hitler in one shot. In another, we see a little Black boy fenced out of a segregated pool while the white children swim. While considering her research, Ellis-Taylor remembers a kiss with her husband, played by Jon Bernthal. “Everywhere, all over the place, there’s connective tissue,” Ellis-Taylor says in the teaser trailer. “All of this, all of it, is linked.” Vera Farmiga, Audra McDonald, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nick Offerman, and Blair Underwood also star. Origin is coming to theaters soon, together with its theory of everything.

