Yes, Oscar Isaac Is Also Obsessed With Drag Race

Spoilers follow for the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Oscar Isaac has never been shy about his love for RuPaul’s Drag Race. And why should he? Fun performances and stunning outfits are all wrapped up in a competition series that keeps viewers hooked with the drama of finding the next drag superstar. Spotted in his wife screenwriter Elvira Lind’s Instagram Stories, the Moon Knight actor eagerly watched the season finale at a viewing party at Metropolitan Bar, a gay bar in Brooklyn. The couple cheered as Willow Pill won the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. As she accepted her title, the fan-favorite thanked Miss Congeniality winner Kornbread and her ankle during the winning speech.

Oscar Isaac attended a viewing party for the season finale of Rupaul’s Drag Race at a gay bar in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/4e9sl16fhx — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 23, 2022

Isaac has been a Drag Race fan for years. In a 2019 interview with IGN, Isaac and Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal fangirled over their love of Drag Race. As they discussed their Netflix binging habits, with Isaac sharing that he loves to binge Drag Race, Pascal excitedly shared he ran into All-Stars winner Monét X Change. “I just saw that! I saw the pictures!” yelled Isaac, jealous as he shook his head during the story. If RuPaul needs judges for next season, there might be two best friends who will happily join the judges’ panel.

just thinking about the time oscar and pedro started talking about drag race half way through a triple frontier livestream interview as if no one else was in the room and they didn't have their own movie to promote pic.twitter.com/2uwW99Mrnd — niamh (@dxrthvaders) January 9, 2021