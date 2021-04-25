Here’s Your Full List of 2021 Oscar Winners

Photo: Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Since the 2021 Oscars are being classified as a film production, we guess it’s movie night? Awards season came to a close on Sunday, April 25, as the 93rd Academy Awards aired live out of Los Angeles’s Union Station and Dolby Theatre. Attendees wore masks when off-camera during this year’s ceremony, and a pre-show telecast featured performances of all five songs nominated for Best Original Song. The “cast” of presenters (the Academy really leaned into this movie concept) included Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya.

Mank led the 2021 Oscar nominees with 10 nods, followed by a six-way tie between Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, The Father, Nomadland, Trail of the Chicago 7, and Sound of Metal (six nominations each). This year was the first time that the majority of the Best Actor nominees are actors of color. The category could potentially be historic in other ways — Steven Yeun or Riz Ahmed could become the first Korean or Pakistani actor, respectively, to take home the title, and 83-year-old Anthony Hopkins could become the oldest person to ever win an Oscar. Meanwhile, a record number of women are also up for Academy Awards this year, with Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) both in the running for Best Director. Check out the full list of the winners below.

Winners

Best Supporting Actor

﻿Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

﻿Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

﻿Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

﻿Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best International Feature

﻿Another Round

﻿Better Days

﻿Collective

﻿The Man Who Sold His Skin

﻿Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Original Screenplay

﻿Judas and the Black Messiah

﻿Minari

﻿Promising Young Woman

﻿Sound of Metal

﻿The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

﻿Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

﻿The Father

﻿Nomadland

﻿One Night in Miami

﻿The White Tiger

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

﻿Emma

﻿Hillbilly Elegy

﻿Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

﻿Mank

﻿Pinocchio

Nominees

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

﻿Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

﻿Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

﻿David Fincher, Mank

﻿Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

﻿Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actor

﻿Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

﻿Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

﻿Anthony Hopkins, The Father

﻿Gary Oldman, Mank

﻿Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

﻿Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

﻿Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

﻿Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

﻿Frances McDormand, Nomadland

﻿Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actress

﻿Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

﻿Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

﻿Olivia Colman, The Father

﻿Amanda Seyfried, Mank

﻿Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Costume Design

﻿Emma

﻿Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

﻿Mank

﻿Mulan

﻿Pinocchio

Best Original Score

﻿Da 5 Bloods

﻿Mank

﻿Minari

﻿News of the World

﻿Soul

Best Animated Short

﻿Burrow

﻿Genius Loci

﻿If Anything Happens I Love You

﻿Opera

﻿Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short

﻿Feeling Through

﻿The Letter Room

﻿The Present

Two Distant Strangers

﻿White Eye

Best Documentary Feature

﻿Collective

﻿Crip Camp

﻿The Mole Agent

﻿My Octopus Teacher

﻿Time

Best Documentary Short

﻿Colette

﻿A Concerto is a Conversation

﻿Do Not Split

﻿Hunger Ward

﻿A Love Song for Latasha

Best Sound

﻿Greyhound

﻿Mank

﻿News of the World

﻿Soul

﻿Sound of Metal

Best Production Design

﻿The Father

﻿Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

﻿Mank

﻿News of the World

﻿Tenet

Best Film Editing

﻿The Father

﻿Nomadland

﻿Promising Young Woman

﻿Sound of Metal

﻿The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

﻿Judas and the Black Messiah

﻿Mank

﻿News of the World

﻿Nomadland

﻿The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

﻿Love and Monsters

﻿The Midnight Sky

﻿Mulan

﻿The One and Only Ivan

﻿Tenet

Best Animated Feature

﻿Onward

﻿Over the Moon

﻿Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

﻿Soul

﻿Wolfwalkers

Best Original Song

﻿“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

﻿“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

﻿“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest

﻿“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead

﻿“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami