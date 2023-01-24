How to Watch and Stream Every 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movie

Streamliner At your service. Photo: Universal Studios

After months of predicting potential contenders, the 2023 Oscars race is finally underway with freshly announced nominees for us to consider over the next two months. Oh, the long march of time. But the silver lining to the wait is the ability to catch up on all of the nominated movies before the ceremony, because if the box-office numbers are to be believed, most of us only watched Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, or M3gan — which is sadly nomination-less, though I’m sure M3gan 2.0 will rectify that. Fortunately, most of the nominees (like The Fabelmans, Triangle of Sadness, and All Quiet on the Western Front) are already available to stream, while others (like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) will make their streaming debuts as soon as next week. And there are still a handful of nominated films in theaters and ripe for Global Movies Day, per Girls co-stars Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

Here’s how to find the 2023 Oscar nominated movies.

Aftersun

Paul! Mescal!! (Available to rent on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube.)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Netflix has had a weird awards year with its prime candidates failing to make a mark, yet this World War I film from German director Edward Berger has quickly become an Oscar darling. Time to add to your watch list. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron — and Disney — must be praising Eywa, because along with Avatar’s $2 million box-office haul, it’s a Best Picture nominee. Never doubt Cameron. (Available in theaters.)

Babylon

The voting body did not see Damien Chazelle’s vision — the elephant pooping, orgy party, bombastic ’20s vision! But alas, the Hollywood epic did manage to snag a few noms, and if anything, Justin Horowitz’s intoxicating score deserves the win. (Available in theaters.)

The Banshees of Inisherin

It’s a big feckin’ year for the Irish — particularly a big feckin’ nomination haul for director Martin McDonagh’s mean little comedy about two former friends played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. (Available to stream on HBO Max.)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Bardo — Alejandro González Iñárritu’s semi-autobiographical effort — may not have swept the Academy off its feet, but its director of photography, Darius Khondji, did manage to come away with a Best Cinematography nom. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

The Batman

A huge congrats to the team behind this look of Robert Pattinson as Batman. They saved lives. (Available to stream on HBO Max.)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

I’m never not thinking about Namor’s thighs — sorry. And we all have Academy Award winner (and now 2023 Oscar nominee) Ruth E. Carter to thank for that. And now, Angela Bassett is the first actor nominated for a Marvel role. Somewhere, Kevin Feige is letting out the biggest “We did it, Joe” sigh. (Available in theaters and to stream on Disney+ starting February 1.)

Blonde

Its sole nomination goes to Blonde’s lead, Ana de Armas, who was haunted by Marilyn Monroe — I wonder why. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Causeway

In Causeway, first-time Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry builds a strong bond with Jennifer Lawrence after she returns from Afghanistan with a traumatic injury. (Available to stream on Apple TV+.)

Elvis

If Austin Butler can actually nab an award for his role as Elvis, his voice coach deserves a piece of the prize. They did so well that they’ve said that Butler’s accent isn’t ever going away and is now “genuine.” Award-worthy, for sure. (Available to stream on HBO Max.)

Empire of Light

One of many portraits of the power of cinema over the past years, Empire of Light earned one nomination for its cinematography. (Available to stream on HBO Max starting February 7.)

Everything Everywhere All At Once

From directing LMFAO music videos to an Oscar-worthy feature, the Daniels have a lot to celebrate today. Their bonkers and touching multiverse movie is one of the most-nominated films, and its cast (icons Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis) are represented in every acting category. I can’t wait to see which clips the Oscars producers choose to accompany its category announcements. Hot-dog fingers? Fanny-pack fight? Butt plugs? Or the mother-daughter rock talk? (Available to stream on Showtime.)

The Fabelmans

Honestly, it’s a shame Gabriel LaBelle (Steven Spielberg’s teenage avatar) was never in serious contention to be nominated for The Fabelmans, because he really shines. And the man who makes him look like he could fly is, of course, the Steven Spielberg, auteur and subject of The Fabelmans. The film racked up seven nominations with both Spielberg and his great collaborator and co-writer, Tony Kushner, up for an Oscar. (Available to rent on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube.)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

I suspect that the Academy liked Glass Onion. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Nothing’s better than a gleeful, film-loving Guillermo del Toro at your awards show — unless it’s a gleeful, film-loving del Toro when one of his films is nominated. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Living

Facing death, Bill Nighy’s bureaucrat decides to take another stab at living life to the fullest — a tale as old as Leo Tolstoy’s The Death of Ivan Ilyich. (Available in theaters.)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Based on Dean Fleischer-Camp and Jenny Slate’s YouTube shorts about a tender young seashell (voiced by Slate), Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is now Marcel the Shell With an Oscars Nod. (Available to rent on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube.)

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

It looks like sending Lesley Manville to Paris to wear couture Christian Dior has its Oscars perks. (Available to stream on Peacock.)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots may fear death, but he doesn’t have to fear not receiving an accolade for Best Animated Feature. (Available in theaters.)

RRR

Fresh off of its Golden Globe win, RRR’s electrifying dance-number song “Naatu Naatu” is nominated again — this time for an Oscar. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

The Sea Beast

Named one of Vulture’s best animated films of last year, The Sea Beast is a good ol’ adventure film of a young girl hitching a ride with a renowned sea-monster hunter. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Tár

Lydia Tár, EGOT winner, has already won an Oscar for her documentary short about woodwind carvers, so this nomination is just another day for Tár. She did slightly grin when she saw Ana De Armas was nominated for Blonde. (Available to rent on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube.)

To Leslie

Congratulations to Andrea Riseborough’s campaign managers Charlize Theron, Gwyneth Paltrow, Edward Norton, Kate Winslet, and more, because the celebrity grassroots push for Riseborough’s role in this small yet affecting movie about an alcoholic mother worked. (Available to rent on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube.)

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick’s six nominations are a great feat for sure, but its greatest is allowing Lady Gaga to perform at the Oscars once again. (Available to stream on Paramount+ and MGM+.)

Triangle of Sadness

After winning the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, director Ruben Östlund’s satire of a couple invited to an Über-rich cruise gone wrong is now adding Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay noms to its list of accolades. (Available to rent on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube.)

Turning Red

“Nobody Like U” snubbed! (Available to stream on Disney+.)

The Whale

The Whale is quite depressing, but what isn’t depressing is Brendan Fraser’s (and Hong Chau’s) first acting nomination. (Available in theaters.)

Women Talking

For a second, it was looking like Sarah Polley’s drama was losing steam in the Oscars race — only to earn a Best Picture nom this morning. (Available in theaters.)

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

Two brothers are determined to nurse the black kite birds of New Delhi back to health. (Available to stream on HBO Max.)

Fire of Love

This documentary tells the beautifully tragic story of two volcanologists’ work. (Available to stream on Disney+.)

Navalny

After being poisoned in 2020, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sets off to uncover who threatened him. (Available to stream on HBO Max.)

Best International Feature Film

Argentina, 1985

Director Santiago Mitre tells the true story of how a fledgling legal team prosecuted Argentina’s ruthless military dictatorship. (Available to stream on Prime Video.)

Close

Belgium’s submission covers the ups and tragic downs of a friendship between two 13-year-old boys. (Available in theaters.)

EO

It’s a big year for donkeys. (Available in theaters.)

