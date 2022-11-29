Photo: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

You’d think that this wouldn’t need to be news, but it is: An awards show is actually gonna show us all of its awards. Per Variety, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer has confirmed that the 2023 Oscars will present all 23 categories during the live telecast. The Academy was widely dragged last year when it demoted eight categories — Original Score, Makeup and Hairstyling, Documentary Short, Film Editing, Production Design, Animated Short, Live-Action Short, and Sound — by presenting those awards during the red carpet (which obviously meant all the seats weren’t filled). Highlight clips were later edited back into the show, but many cinema-lovers expressed outrage at the idea of giving less attention to professions that are already often underlooked. “Bullying works,” one fan tweeted in celebration after it was announced that the full categories were coming back.

Another thing returning to the stage is … [*dramatic music*] … Rihanna. The cosmetics CEO and Super Bowl LVII halftime performer will perform her Oscars-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the ceremony, showrunners announced on February 23. It’s her first Oscar nomination, and, more importantly, her second performance in the same 30-day period after a seven-year hiatus. Her Academy Award is pending, but her fans have already gotten a win. Producers will announce the remaining slate of performers in the coming weeks.

And now, the category is … presenters. MC and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will take the stage to debut her long-awaited follow-up to the BAFTAs rap, probably (teaser: “Paul Mescal / Made us hurt after all”), and dole out awards alongside fellow winners Riz Ahmed, Jennifer Connelly, Troy Kotsur, and Questlove. Oscar nominees Glenn Close, Samuel L. Jackson, and Melissa McCarthy are confirmed presenters. Meanwhile, Creed III’s anime-inspired director and star, Michael B. Jordan, will appear, together with co-star Jonathan Majors, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Janelle Monáe, and Zoë Saldaña. But wait, there’s more! John Wick 4’s Donnie Yen and Hindi star Deepika Padukone will also present awards.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is set to air live on ABC on March 12, 2023. Since a post-slap Chris Rock turned the Academy down, Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the third time. A newly formed crisis team will be on deck in case of any live mislaps- er, mishaps. White Cherry Entertainment’s Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss will produce the show, with Weiss serving as director for the eighth year in a row. Now that the full categories have been reinstated, we expect that the telecast will last a little longer. Hopefully Kimmel won’t get too tired flying the Oscars plane — we wouldn’t want him to make lying down during awards shows into a habit.

This post has been updated.