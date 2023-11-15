The 2024 Oscars Will Be an Early-Bird Special

Blink twice. Photo: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

With the SAG strike over, awards season can get back on track, and they’re coming sooner than expected — one hour sooner, to be exact. The 96th Academy Awards on March 10 will begin, for the very first time, at 7 p.m. Preshow festivities will now begin at 6:30, according to an Academy press release. Jimmy Kimmel hosts the early-bird Oscars, his fourth time celebrating the Big O. Kimmel’s become a mainstay of the Academy Awards, and with this news, he’s been the host the same number of times as Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon. It makes sense when you realize that the “I Told My Kids I Ate Their Halloween Candy” prank he runs is pretty similar to telling Glenn Close she’s finally going to win an Oscar, then giving it to Olivia Colman on her first nomination instead. How many Barbenheimer jokes will Kimmel pack into the ceremony? We’re guessing somewhere between 60 and 75.

Molly McNearney will return as executive producer of the ceremony. “We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang said in a statement to Variety. “They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience.” The 96th Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC and are scheduled for March 10, 2024. Following the ceremony, a new episode of Abbott Elementary will air, presumably as recompense for Kimmel lying down during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech last year. It’s an ABC Family, after all.

