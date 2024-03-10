The 2024 Oscar Winners

Everyone going home with a short king. Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This awards season had it all: Bradley Cooper spending six years in conducting school for a six-minute sequence that people pretended to care about; Cillian Murphy losing his title as Ireland’s Sweetheart to Ayo Edebiri; Barbie snubs probably heard around the ghost offices of the gaslight, gatekeep, girlboss co-working space, the Wing. All of that pandering and excitement and anger of the last cinematic calendar year comes to a close with the 2024 Academy Awards on March 10. The ceremony honors achievements, not in which film had the most spineless husband, but the film arts and technology, with Oppenheimer nabbing 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things at its heels with 11 nods. Killers of the Flower Moon took ten nominations, while Barbie snatched eight, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Greta Gerwig and Best Picture for Margot Robbie. Here’s what’s at stake tonight. If Lily Gladstone continues the winningest of winning streaks for her role in Killers, she will become the first Native American woman to win Best Actress. If Maestro goes away with nothing, well, Bradley Cooper will just direct himself into future nominations.

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 96th Academy Awards for the fourth time, in case you need to take a Twitter break or grab a snack in between performances and awards getting handed out. It kicks off at 7 p.m. ET, aware that its audience probably enjoys an early bedtime. Below, all the winners, updated live.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening — Nyad

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

America Ferrera — Barbie

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

﻿Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” — Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” — Barbie

“It Never Went Away” — American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” — Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For” — Barbie

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

Best Live-Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse