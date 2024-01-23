How to Watch and Stream Every 2024 Oscar-Nominated Movie

Streamliner At your service. Watching 1973’s Oscar winner The Godfather in this year’s Oscar-nominated Barbie. Photo: Warner Bros.

It’s time to fire up your Letterboxd, roller-skate out of the real world, and head off to movie land. After a year of dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, a pink-and-black double-feature phenomenon, and some truly great films from auteur directors, the 2024 Oscar nominations have been officially announced, giving you a perfect watchlist for catching up on all the films you missed ahead of the Oscar ceremony in March. The good news, depending on who you ask, is that a handful of the Best Picture nominees are already available to stream — from The Holdovers, to Barbie, and pretty soon, Oppenheimer, the leader of the Oscar-nominee pack with a whopping 13 nominations. Of course, if you’d much rather watch the latter movie in IMAX, they’re doing yet another run in theaters this week. You have options!

And we’re here to help you sort through them. In the list below, we’ve prioritized the Best Picture nominees up top, with the additionally nominated films split into a few categories. Some titles, such as shorts and international films, are not widely available to see yet, but this list will be updated regularly throughout the awards season. Without further ado, here’s how to watch and stream all the 2024 Oscar nominees.

Best Picture Nominees Streaming or in Theaters

American Fiction

Academy voters seemed to be as smitten with American Fiction as the book publishers were smitten with My Pafology in American Fiction. Along with a top prize, Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown pulled through in the acting categories while director and writer Cord Jefferson received an Adapted Screenplay nomination for his first feature film. (Available in theaters.)

Anatomy of a Fall

The legal drama from Neon won the Palme d’Or at 2023 Cannes, managed to edge out Barbie at the Golden Globes, and is continuing that streak by earning a slot in the Best Picture lineup and a Best Director nom for Justine Triet, making her the only woman nominated in that category this year. (Available to rent on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube.)

Barbie

Hi, Barbies! Hi, eight nominations! The box-office juggernaut of 2023 received a handful of noms — from America Ferrera’s first Oscar nomination to two nods for its original songs. The only bummer is that Margot Robbie was snubbed for Best Actress, though is nominated as producer, and voters didn’t nominate Greta Gerwig for Best Director. A weird choice for sure, but at least she and Noah Baumbach were recognized in Adapted Screenplay. Now if only the Academy can convince Ryan Gosling to sing “I’m Just Ken” at the ceremony. (Available to stream on Max.)

The Holdovers

It’s becoming more and more obvious that the Supporting Actress award is Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s to win, so go see why. (Available to stream on Peacock.)

Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese’s sweeping film earned ten nominations including Best Director, Score, a Supporting Actor nomination for Robert De Niro, and most importantly, a Best Actress nomination for Lily Gladstone, the first Indigenous American woman to receive recognition in that category. It also paves the way for her high-school superlative to come true. (Available to stream on Apple TV+.)

Maestro

For all the attention Bradley Cooper’s Maestro nose got this season, it didn’t stop the movie from nabbing seven nominations. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Oppenheimer

Despite a different voting body, the Golden Globes was just the beginning of most people realizing that Oppenheimer is the movie to beat this awards season. It has 13 nominations spread healthily among the majority of the awards categories, including Christopher Nolan in Best Director. If he wins, it will be his first time ever winning an Academy Award, which is wild. (Available in theaters or to rent on Amazon and iTunes. It will also be available to stream on Peacock on February 16.)

Past Lives

Director and writer Celine Song’s lush first feature will go down in history as an impressive directorial debut: It earned her Best Picture and Original Screenplay nominations right out of the gate, a feat most recently pulled off by Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig in 2018. (Available to rent on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play.)

Poor Things

There have been comparisons drawn between Poor Things and Barbie, mostly because both films, on the surface, are about women venturing into a world radically new to them. Instead of a doll, Poor Things stars Emma Stone, who received a Best Actress nom, as a dead woman brought back to life with the brain of her unborn child by a brilliant and maybe slightly mad surgeon (Willem Dafoe). It’s an audacious dark comedy from Yorgos Lanthimos that earned him a Best Director nom, and the film itself is the second most-nominated film of the bunch. (Available in theaters.)

The Zone of Interest

The most dour film on this lineup, The Zone of Interest struck a chord in Academy voters as they awarded Under the Skin director Jonathan Glazer his first Oscar nominations, for Best Director and Adapted Screenplay, for this heavy story about Nazi commander Rudolf Höss and his family’s idyllic home right outside of the horrors of Auschwitz. The film also earned a nomination for Best Sound; if you’ve seen the film, you know why. (Available in theaters.)

Other Oscar Movies Streaming or in Theaters

American Symphony

Jon Batiste’s song “It Never Went Away,” written for the documentary American Symphony focusing on him and his wife, Suleika Jaoaud, was able to receive some Oscar love despite not landing a nom in Best Documentary. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

The Boy and the Heron

Hayao Miyazaki earns his fourth nomination for Best Animated Feature Film. (His earlier film Spirited Away won in 2003.) Now, if only voice acting was a category. (Available in theaters.)

The Color Purple

After playing the role of Sofia in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple, Danielle Brooks’s stunner performance in the theatrical musical remake earned her a Supporting Actress nom. (Available in theaters and to rent on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play.)

The Creator

Gareth Edwards’s original sci-fi story — just like his earlier film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — was honored in two categories: Best Visual Effects and Sound. (Available to stream on Hulu.)

El Conde

Pablo Larraín’s bloody film about the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet may have come and gone last fall, but its cinematographer, Ed Lachman, brought the film an Oscar nomination. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Elemental

It’s been quite a journey for Elemental from box-office failure, to box-office success, and now, some Oscar recognition! (Available on Disney+.)

Flamin’ Hot

Will Diane Warren get an award for writing a song for a Hot Cheeto movie? Probably not, but it’s fun to say out loud. (Available to stream on Hulu.)

Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla’s first Oscar nom! (Available in theaters.)

Golda

I did not recognize Helen Mirren for a hot second in the Golda trailer, so one can assume the Best Makeup and Hairstyling nod was deserved. (Available to stream on Paramount+.)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Guardians of the frickin’ Galaxy have now saved Marvel’s ass twice in the past year: (1) by actually delivering a good movie, and (2) by earning a frickin’ Visual Effects nomination. Quantumania could never. (Available to stream on Disney+.)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indy lives another day in the Oscars limelight! Thanks to legendary composer John Williams, that is. (Available to stream on Disney+.)

May December

Charles Melton, we will avenge you!! Most of the Academy just didn’t get it, but at least Samy Burch got an Original Screenplay nomination for her whip-smart script. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning

Tom Cruise may have not gotten all the IMAX screens he wanted, but hey, at least Dead Reckoning (née Part One) is getting some credit this awards season. (Available to stream on Paramount+ on January 25.)

Napoleon

Bonne news for the Napoleon Bonaparte biopic this morning! It notched three nominations, for Visual Effects, Production Design, and Costume Design. (Available to stream on Apple TV+.)

Nimona

Considering that Nimona was so close to being lost forever and one of the best animated films of a stacked year, the adorably fun adventure film getting an Oscar nomination is the cherry on top of its long journey to viewers. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Nyad

Nyad hasn’t made much noise over awards season, but given that Jodie Foster and Annette Bening nabbed nominations in Supporting Actress and Best Actress, respectively (and the latter was possibly the nomination that spoiled Margot Robbie’s chances in the lineup), the Academy was certainly paying attention. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Robot Dreams

Robot Dreams is Neon’s second animated feature to be nominated for an Oscar, two years after Flee. Adapted by the comic of the same name by Sara Varon, this film follows the close friendship between a dog and a robot. (Not available yet.)

Rustin

Colman Domingo’s performance of Bayard Rustin (and his sheer charisma on the awards trail) landed the actor his first Oscar nomination. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Society of the Snow

An unflinching retelling of the 1977 Andes flight disaster, director J.A. Bayona’s Society of the Snow is Spain’s representative in the International Feature Film category and also managed to receive recognition for its Makeup and Hairstyling. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Congrats to Miles and Gwen. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

This documentary tracks Bobi Wine’s journey from a musician to a politician fighting against Uganda’s dictatorship. (Available to stream on Disney+.)

The Eternal Memory

Maite Alberdi directs a poignant tale about a Chilean couple who learn that one of them has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. (Available to stream on Paramount+.)

Four Daughters

Winner of Best Documentary at Cannes, Four Daughters follows Olfa Hamrouni and her daughters’ relationship as two of her eldest children are radicalized by Islamic State. (Available to rent on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play.)

To Kill a Tiger

After his daughter is raped, an Indian farmer demands justice, challenging the country’s courts. The doc portrays her choice, after she turns 18, to reveal her identity and reject the culture of shame around victims of sexual violence. (Not available yet.)

20 Days in Mariupol

Trapped in a city under siege, a team of Ukrainian journalists struggle to report on the Russia-Ukraine war from the hotspot of Mariupol. (Available to rent on Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube.)

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano

In this refugee drama, a Senegalese boy and his cousin flee their hometown of Dakar in an attempt to emigrate to Italy. (Not available yet.)

Perfect Days

A meditation on repetition directed by Wim Wenders, the warmly received Perfect Days follows a contented toilet cleaner named Hirayama, played by Koji Yakusho. (Not available yet.)

Society of the Snow

(See above.)

The Teachers’ Lounge

A teacher investigates some thievery going on at her school. You just know she’s not being paid enough. (Not available yet.)

The Zone of Interest

(See above.)

Best Live-Action Short Film

The After

David Oyelowo stars as a grieving rideshare driver. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Invincible

Inspired by the director Vincent René-Lortie’s childhood friend, Invincible follows the final 48 hours of a 14-year-old boy. (Available to watch on YouTube.)

Knight of Fortune

A comedic short focused on two widowers who meet at a morgue. (Available to watch online through The New Yorker.)

Red, White and Blue

Brittany Snow stars in this short film from Nazrin Choudhury about a single woman who must cross state lines to get a much needed abortion. (Not available yet.)

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Wes Anderson’s magnificent Asteroid City may have been ignored this awards season, but at least his delightful Roald Dahl adaptations earned some recognition. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

An unlikely letter (written by a Holocaust survivor to the pig who saved his life) is read to an unlikely audience — a classroom of high-schoolers — and stirs a powerful reaction in one of its students. (Not available yet.)

Ninety-Five Senses

Tim Blake Nelson leads this tale of a man appreciating all five of his body’s senses for possibly the last time. (Available to watch online.)

Our Uniform

An Iranian girl remembers old memories through her school uniforms. (Not available yet.)

Pachyderme

A young girl’s stay at her grandparents unravels. (Available to watch on YouTube.)

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

Executive-produced by Sean Ono Lennon and directed by Pixar alum Dave Mullins, War Is Over! translates John and Yoko’s song into a World War I tale. (Not available yet.)

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

Young children and authors come together to talk about book-banning. (Available to stream on Paramount+.)

The Barber of Little Rock

A New Yorker short following Arlo Washington, a local Black barber who plans to open a nonprofit bank for his community. (Available to watch online.)

Island in Between

A New York Times Op-Doc, filmmaker S. Leo Chiang examines Taiwan China and the United States in relation to the islands of Kinmen. (Available to watch on YouTube.)

The Last Repair Shop

A story on a group of craftspeople who repair student instruments. (Available to watch on YouTube.)

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Filmmaker Sean Wang’s documentary focuses on his two grandmothers. (Available to stream on Disney+ soon.)