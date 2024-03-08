All the Ways to Watch the 2024 Oscars

Streamliner At your service. When you find out the Oscars will air early this year. Photo: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The House of Mouse may be in charge of airing the Oscars, but Disney+ is not in the cards when it comes to streaming the ceremony. Naturally, if you’re rooting for the nominees, you probably want to double check which one of the seemingly thousands of streaming services you subscribe to will air this year’s Academy Awards show. Unfortunately, the answer is not many — since the Oscars are airing on ABC exclusively. But don’t fret, there are still many ways to get ahold of a livestream without relying on a cable subscription. We’ve got you, poor things.

Okay, first things first: What time do the Oscars air this weekend?

The Oscars ceremony is the grand finale of the awards-season conveyor belt, and it airs this Sunday. Even better, it’s on an hour earlier than usual, which means that most of us can have a semi-reasonable bedtime. The ceremony will start at 7 p.m. ET with a preshow hosted by Vanessa Hudgens beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. And if you’re itching to see the red-carpet fashions live, your day will start even earlier with E! hosting a livestream at 4 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the ceremony?

Unlike some other awards shows (most recently the SAG Awards on Netflix), the Oscars are mainly for the cable girls. The ceremony will air live on ABC, host Jimmy Kimmel’s mother channel. So, if you have ABC or access to the ABC app through a cable provider, that’s your easiest bet but not your only option.

Well, how else can I stream the ceremony?

The streamers with live-television options generally offer smooth playback: Hulu Live, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling. The latter three options also offer trials for new subscribers; do with that knowledge what you will.

Are there any other options?

Well, for those who don’t have cable or ran out of free trials, there’s another cheaper way to watch the Oscars: Try an antenna. The prices on Amazon range from $6 to $25 bucks and you only have to pay for the antenna, plug it in, and voilà, you get broadcast channels for free!