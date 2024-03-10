Behind-the-Scenes Workers Took Center Stage at the Oscars

Oscars 2024. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel pulled back the curtain at the 2024 Oscars to honor the behind-the-scenes workers who stood in solidarity with writers and actors (“Not the directors, you guys folded immediately”) during the Hollywood strikes. Toward the end of his opening monologue, Kimmel said the industry had proved through months of picketing that it was made up of more than a bunch of “heavily Botoxed, Hailey Bieber smoothie drinking, diabetes prescription abusing, gluten sensitive nepo babies with perpetually shivering chihuahuas.” Still, he noted that unions were only able to make a deal to secure protections against A.I. because of those who rallied beside them.

“Before we celebrate ourselves, let’s have a very well-deserved round of applause for the people who work behind the scenes,” Kimmel said as dozens of crew members took the stage. “The Teamsters, the truck drivers, the lighting crew, sound, camera gaffers, grips… all the people who refused to cross the picket lines, there they are. If you’re wearing Skechers to the Oscars, take a bow.” In case the standing ovation and whistling from the audience wasn’t clear enough, Kimmel turned to leave the crew members with a final promise. “Thank you for standing with us,” he said. “And also, we want you to know that in your upcoming negotiation, we will stand with you, too.”