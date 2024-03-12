Jimmy Kimmel Names the ‘Biggest Dick’ of Oscars Night

John Cena presented the Oscar for Best Costume Design buck naked with only a strategically placed, extra-large envelope covering his front, leading many to imagine just what lurks behind the card. No matter what kind of mental math you did based on the size of the envelope, host Jimmy Kimmel said the biggest dick at the Oscars wasn’t John Cena’s. “We had John Cena onstage naked, and somehow Trump still managed to be the biggest dick of the night,” Kimmel quipped during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue on March 11, one day after the ceremony. The comedian is referring to a Donald Trump post he read onstage at the 96th Academy Awards that criticized his job performance. “Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars,” Trump wrote on his bootleg Twitter platform, Truth Social, in the middle of the award show.

When the ceremony wrapped, Kimmel spilled that he was asked not to read the post. “They’re like, ‘You’ve got a little bit of time,’ and I was like, ‘I’m reading the Trump tweet.’ And they’re like, ‘No, no. Don’t read that,’” Kimmel told the Kelly & Mark show. “‘Yes, I am.’” I see why people advised him not to read the post. No one was wondering about how big of a dick Trump is — we’ve been reminded of that for the past interminable decade. Instead, maybe Kimmel can give us insight on what we’ve been wondering about since Cena left the stage …