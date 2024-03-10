Wait, Was John Cena Actually Butt Naked at the Oscars?

So Ken. Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Did John Cena really commit his bits to the bit? While hosting the 2024 Oscars on March 20, Jimmy Kimmel reminded the audience that tonight is the 50th anniversary of the time a nude man ran across the Academy Awards stage. That was Cena’s cue to come out and present the award for Best Costume Design while appearing to be fully nude. This took some coaxing from Kimmel, with Cena initially arguing that “the male body is not a joke.” The wrestler didn’t streak across the stage so much as he scooted with an envelope held strategically over his front. “Costumes … they are so important,” he reflected. But was he actually naked? Actors sometimes use modesty pouches during sex scenes, and some corners of the internet are speculating that Cena was wearing some sort of painted-on or skin-colored undergarment. Vulture was on the scene to witness a behind-the-scenes crew sprinting up to give him some clothes, but we still can’t say for sure whether Cena got butt naked just to, uh, crack a joke. Based on shots of his silhouette, though? He was definitely feeling pretty cheeky.

What you didn't see on TV: John Cena's quick change. pic.twitter.com/h9tXdZXd1g — Vulture (@vulture) March 11, 2024