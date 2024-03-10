Embattled Oscars Darling Messi the Dog Bravely Attends Oscars

Best Supporting Boy. Photo: KEVIN WINTER/GETTY IMAGES

After a slew of attempted takedowns from powerful peers, Messi the Dog has come out on top. The powerful actor, best known for his work in the Oscar-nominated Anatomy of a Fall, is confirmed to be attending the 2024 Academy Awards. The pup has been swatting off haters since he attended the Academy Awards luncheon. The Hollywood Reporter revealed, post-luncheon, that multiple non-Neon studios complained to the Academy that Messi’s focus-pulling attendance was an unfair advantage for the film. Sorry, he can’t help but be a star. In the lead-up to the Oscars, it was widely reported that Messi would not attend the ceremony. Well thank God, the hero of awards season hasn’t let his powerful opponents get under his fur. Instead, he was there to yap in support as Anatomy fights for its awards and react appropriately when Jimmy Kimmel includes him a monologue joke.