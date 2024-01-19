2024 Oscar Nominations Incoming …

What a time. Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Following what has felt like perhaps the most jam-packed awards season ever, with the addition of the post-strike 2023 Emmys, we’re finally entering the back-nine. That’s right: Get ready to be irrationally angry because the Academy Award nominations are officially here. Cue the fireworks, bring out the cake, and DJ, play a remix of “What Was I Made For?” The nominations will be presented by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid on Tuesday, January 23, at 8:30 a.m. ET live on Good Morning America. The awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on March 10, will take pace nice and early, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. If Barry Keoghan doesn’t bring Sabrina Carpenter as his date, we riot.