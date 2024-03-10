The Simple Life and Smash Alum Wins Editing Oscar

We stan. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

“Chris Nolan,” Jennifer Lame, who just won the Oscar for Best Editing for her work on Oppenheimer, said in her speech. “When I first got hired to work with you and you hired me and it felt like you took a huge risk on me.” Maybe it was a risk, but with a filmography like Lame has, we think she’s selling herself a bit short. Specifically, we’re referring to Lame working on such illustrious programs as The Simple Life (as a digitizer) and the Smash pilot (as an assistant editor). Plus, there’s things like Manchester By the Sea and Frances Ha, but those are much less exciting. Truly, there is no better training ground for making mind-blowing films than listening to Nicole Richie pontificate or watching the Smash slowly devolve from the pilot. Not so Lame afterall…