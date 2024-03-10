What Color Is Emma Stone’s Dress?

Interesting thought experiment. Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

The blue and black or or white and gold dress has competition for the most confusingly colored garment. Emma Stone stepped on to the Oscars red carpet on March 10 in an embossed Louis Vuitton gown, complete with a corset that unfolds into a dramatic peplum before the fitted skirt hits the floor in a short train. But the issue here isn’t the silhouette of the dress or its construction (though the style is definitely not universally beloved, but a matter of how traumatized you are from the crimes of the millennial peplum era in the 2010s). The issue is the color of the dress. It looks different from every Getty photo and E! Live from the Carpet video, leading us to believe that Stone’s goal from the red carpet is to boggle our minds. Is the dress a seafoam pearl Behr paint swatch, a mother of pearl that just washed onto the shore, an echeveria blue waves cactus? Could it be a the iced pale blue of a winter dawn? When is Emma Stone out of her Louis Vuitton contract again?