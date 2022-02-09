How to Stream (Just About) Every 2022 Oscar-Nominated Movie

Streamliner At your service. Photo: Netflix, NEON, Amazon Prime Video

The 94th Academy Awards aren’t until the end (!) of March (!), but that means we’ll have nearly two months to savor all the nominated films. And there are some great ones, in all categories, from the glitzy actors and actresses to the unsung documentarians and ultracareful sound designers. We’re also living in the age of streaming, in case you hadn’t heard, so more than ever before the Oscar nominees are available for you to watch right there in your own homes. Whether available to stream with a subscription or rent for a fee, the vast majority of Oscar-nominated films are accessible right now. And the ones that aren’t yet — including Best Picture nominees Drive My Car and Licorice Pizza — will be soon enough.

Below is a roundup of every Oscar-nominated feature film that’s available to stream or rent and where you can do so. Dive in and enjoy!

Ascension

This Best Documentary Feature nominee about the rise of China to consumerist power was distributed by MTV Documentary Films, and so it’s found a streaming home on Paramount+. (Available to stream on Paramount+.)

Attica

A harrowing look back at the 1971 Attica prison uprising and the brutal tactics that shut it down, Attica is a formidable Best Documentary Feature nominee. (Available to stream on Showtime and on Amazon Prime Video and DirecTV with a Showtime subscription.)

Aaron Sorkin’s latest film to drive critics up a wall missed out on a Best Picture nomination but was recognized for its screenplay and stars Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, and J.K. Simmons. (Available to stream on Amazon.)

Kenneth Branagh’s sentimental look back at Northern Ireland and the Troubles was seen as a Best Picture frontrunner at one point, and perhaps it could still get there, and the only way to know whether that’s a good thing or not it to rent it on VOD where it’s currently renting at premium ($19.99) price. (Available to rent on Apple, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.)

This movie about a hearing child in a deaf family was a huge hit at Sundance in 2021, where Apple bought it for a record $25 million. A little over a year later, that investment paid off with a Best Picture nomination. (Available to stream on Apple TV+.)

The looooong-awaited sequel to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 comedy dropped on streaming in pre-vaccine times, which feels like forever ago, but Oscar voters still found its makeup and hairstyling worthy. (Available to stream on Amazon.)

Whatever you thought about the Emma Stone–starring origin story of cinema’s most notable dog-hater, you have to admit those Oscar-nominated costumes, makeup, and hairstyles were on point. (Available to stream on Disney+ and to rent on Apple, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and DirecTV.)

Director Adam McKay’s allegory for climate change, government inaction, and public apathy has been divisive, to say the least. Some are saying it’s going to win Best Picture. Others retain a glimmer of optimism. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

The adaptation of Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel arrived (half of it anyway) in theaters this year amid a lot of controversy over Warner Bros.’ decision to premiere it on HBO Max the same day as its theatrical release. And after all that hullabaloo … it’s currently not available to stream on HBO Max because the service’s day-and-date releases only last for one month. Dune will eventually be available to stream on HBO Max some day soon, just … not yet. (Available to rent on Apple, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and DirecTV.)

Now that it’s been nominated in three categories (Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song), the pressure will begin to drip-drip-drip on Disney’s latest animated feature to take home Oscar gold. (Available to stream on Disney+ and to rent on Apple, Amazon, and DirecTV.)

Jessica Chastain’s fully committed performance as televangelist and gift to mascara Tammy Faye Bakker was a Best Actress nomination waiting to happen and a Best Makeup and Hairstyling nomination preordained by the very god Tammy Faye so ostentatiously prayed to. (Available to stream on HBO Max and to rent on Apple, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and DirecTV.)

Flee

In an Oscar first, this Danish film — in which Amin Nawabi tells his own story as an Afghan refugee via animated documentary footage — was nominated as Best International Feature, Best Documentary Feature, and Best Animated Feature. (Available to stream on Hulu and to rent on Apple, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.)

Four Good Days

You wouldn’t think that after bombing out at Sundance 2020, this film starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis as a mother and daughter struggling through the latter’s substance abuse would have made it onto the Oscar ballot, but then you would be underestimating the power of a Diane Warren–penned ballad to get nominated in Best Original song. (Available to stream on Hulu and to rent on Apple, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and DirecTV.)

That’s right, the Jodie Comer movie that walked away from Oscar nomination morning as an Academy Award nominee was Free Guy! You win again, Best Visual Effects! (Available to rent on Apple, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, DirecTV and Vudu.)

Director Paolo Sorrentino’s 2013 film The Great Beauty took home the Oscar for Best International Feature for Italy, and now he’s got the chance to do the same with his most personal film to date. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Father, son, and HOLY CRAP, Lady Gaga got snubbed in the Best Actress race! As did Jared Leto for his more divisive (yet still buzzed) performance. They even managed to get snubbed in Best Costume Design for a movie that has “Gucci” in the title. Still, you can’t keep that much makeup and hairstyling down, so here we are. (Available to purchase digitally and will be available to rent on VOD on February 22.)

The true story of the rise of Venus and Serena Williams through the ranks of tennis’s cloistered developmental system, told through the unique persona of their father, Richard Williams, turned out to be not only a Will Smith Oscar vehicle but a Best Picture nominee besides. (Available to rent on premium VOD via Apple, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.)

First-time director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel earned nominations for Gyllenhaal in Adapted Screenplay and for actresses Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Pixar’s Italian-set fable about a pair of fish boys who are friends was somewhat usurped by Disney’s other animated story that prominently involved speaking the name “Bruno” as a totem, but Luca still managed a well-deserved Best Animated Feature nomination. (Available to stream on Disney+.)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The honor of the year’s most intriguingly titled Oscar nominee goes to this Best International Feature contender from Bhutan, about a schoolteacher who’s sent to a remote town in the Himalayas where, truth in advertising, there is indeed a yak in the classroom. (Available to rent on Spectrum on Demand.)

Netflix’s crowd-pleasing adventure about a dysfunctional family who must save the world from A.I. gone mad could be a contender in Best Animated Feature. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Guillermo del Toro was able to ride the momentum wave of his Best Picture win for The Shape of Water straight to another nomination for this remake set half at a traveling carnival and half in noir-y Buffalo. (Available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu.)

The latest James Bond movie — and the last with Daniel Craig in the role, we’re pretty definitely almost entirely sure — was able to pick up a trio of nominations for its visual effects, sound design, and Billie Eilish’s title song. (Available to rent on Apple, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and DirecTV.)

The frontrunner to win Best Picture, Jane Campion’s unconventional western nabbed a whopping 12 nominations and is poised to become Netflix’s first Best Picture winner ever. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

Because last year’s extended Oscar season cut off its eligibility window at the end of February, Raya’s March 5 release date makes it the equivalent of a first-week-of-January release in this year’s race, so honestly, good for Raya! (Available to stream on Disney+ and to rent on Apple, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and DirecTV.)

The second of Marvel’s four cinematic offerings this year, and the one that had to shoulder the responsibility of launching a brand new superhero into the MCU all on his own, it’s a nominee in Best Visual Effects. (Available to stream on Disney+ and to rent on Apple, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and DirecTV.)

We all got really nervous for a while there, but Kristen Stewart did indeed get her first Oscar nomination in Best Actress for her performance as Diana in Spencer. Pablo Larraín’s film is an odd one, to be sure, but hopefully Stewart’s nomination means more people will see for themselves. (Available to stream on Hulu and to rent on Apple, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and DirecTV.)

Summer of Soul

Questlove’s directorial debut about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival featuring the likes of Sly and the Family Stone and Gladys Knight and the Pips was one of the most crowd-pleasing docs of the year. (Available to stream on Hulu and to rent on Apple, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and DirecTV.)

Director Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film likely came within a spot or two from a Best Picture nomination, though a Best Actor nod for Andrew Garfield as well as Best Editing isn’t too shabby either for this musical adapted from Jonathan Larson’s unfinished, cult-appreciated life’s work. (Available to stream on Netflix.)

The Tragedy of Macbeth

This starkly black-and-white Shakespeare adaptation fell short of its Best Picture hopes, though its best elements — Denzel Washington’s performance, Bruno Delbonnel’s cinematography, and that expressionistic production design — were all recognized. (Available to stream on Apple TV+.)

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg’s update of the classic movie musical earned seven total nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, though a box-office face-plant likely prevented an even bigger haul. (Available to stream on Disney+ and HBO Max on March 2.)

