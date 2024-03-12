Who Mastered the 2024 GlamBOT Season?

One day GlamBOTs will be used to take everything from passport photos to mug shots! Photo: E! News

One of the greatest inventions of this century, or any other, is undeniably the GlamBOT. It puts the printing press to shame, honestly. The high-def camera system has been using its high-speed robotic arm to capture stunning slow-motion footage of celebrities on the red carpet for E! since 2016, making its most recent appearance at the 96th Oscars on March 10. Finally, a technological advance with the sole intent of letting actresses serve.

At home on the red carpet, the GlamBOT has become an awards-show fixture. The mechanism is operated by its inventor, filmmaker and music-video director Cole Walliser, who also shares his behind-the-scenes interactions with celebrities as they orchestrate their perfect GlamBOT pose. After all, there’s an art to the GlamBOT, and effectively posing for it isn’t easy. In just the split second it takes to shoot, the GlamBOT’s subjects have to pull off an oftentimes elaborate motion that showcases their hair, makeup, and fashions — all while not flinching as the professional film camera launches toward their face. And any potential misstep will be fully on display in the slowed-down, crystal-clear footage.

Results vary. Some stars are naturals, while others struggle to adapt — like Sigourney Weaver. But what exactly makes for a winning GlamBOT? Well, let’s refer to the innovative, newly invented BOT scale. The BOT scale grades celebrities’ GlamBOTs by measuring the Beat, Outfit, and Theatrics of each one out of five stars. In this rubric, “Beat” encompasses not only how well they showcase their makeup, but how well they serve face in general. “Outfit,” of course, will measure how well suited their look is to the medium of the GlamBOT, and lastly, “Theatrics” considers how unique and visually exciting their pose is. Each is a key element in the art of GlamBOT-ing. These are the celebs who mastered the BOT scale this extra-long awards season.

Academy Awards

Ariana Grande

It’s good to see her, isn’t it? When you’re hauling around a full duvet, tossing it for the sake of a GlamBOT is dangerous to yourself and those around you. So Grande kept it understated, teaching us the proper poise … etc.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Outfit: ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Theatrics: ⭐️⭐️

Cynthia Erivo

Grande and Erivo unfortunately missed the opportunity to do a joint GlamBOT re-creating the “Boo!” at the end of “What Is This Feeling?” — but fear not, we’ve got a long Wicked press cycle ahead of us, so there’s still time.

Beat:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Outfit: ⭐️⭐️

Theatrics: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Dominic Sessa

Finally, someone is taking full advantage of the GlamBOT’s ability and jumping into the air for their shot. Sessa finishes his parkour-esque leap with a karate-chop pose, really putting everybody else’s little twirls and spins to shame.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Outfit: ⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Taylor Zakhar Perez

So true. I’m always saying this.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Outfit: ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️⭐️

Danielle Brooks

Oh, did you think Danielle Brooks was going to fold her hands? Pysch! They’re going right up to her face, palms out, like a gorgeous Pan’s Labyrinth.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Outfit: ⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Kieran Culkin and his wife, Jazz Charton

Roman Roy is in the building! #Succession's Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton hit the #Emmys red carpet. #LiveFromE pic.twitter.com/trgvdAwFEF — E! Entertainment (@eentertainment) January 15, 2024

I feel like we’re interrupting something here. Who knew the GlamBOT could be so sensual? (Besides Taylor Zakhar Perez.) Culkin’s long glance at his wife rather than the camera proves that the GlamBOT has a future as a wedding photographer if this whole red-carpet thing doesn’t pan out.

Beat: ⭐️⭐

Outfit: ⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Rita Moreno

Exuberance! Joy! Rita’s in no rush to face the right direction because guess what? Whenever she does decide to look at the GlamBOT, it’ll be well worth the wait.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Outfit: ⭐️⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn

Nyong’o and Quinn star together in the upcoming A Quiet Place: Day One, so fittingly Nyong’o struck a dramatic pose with her finger over her lips as Quinn gave a glance over his shoulder behind her. They win the award for most synergistic GlamBOT of the night.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐

️Outfit: ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Jack Quaid

Adjusting his bow tie, Jack Quaid started out by giving the camera Blue Steel from Zoolander before breaking out in a smile.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Outfit: ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️⭐️

SAG Awards

Fran Drescher

Wearing her finest fairy-godmother-from–Shrek 2 gown, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher was the belle of the ball at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, and this GlamBOT shows it. She’s the lady in red while everybody else is wearing tan, and she manages to throw her hands up in triumph AND blow a kiss to the camera.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Outfit: ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Joey King

@colewalliser Is there a better GlamBOT interaction than one where we talk about hair tips, review a minute slay and have a suprprise hello from Tan France? I think not, but that's exactly what Joey King brought to the table! I have nothing more to add, she's my fav, and the best. I hope she keeps coming to the GlamBOT forever. #joeyking #colewalliser #glambotbts #livefrome #SAGawards ♬ original sound - Cole Walliser

This behind-the-scenes clip gives us the chance to be a fly on the wall, eavesdropping on King’s long conversation with Walliser about how to keep her hair as healthy as his. With hair on the mind, it makes sense that we get a dramatic hair toss, but when she goes up to the monitor to see the final result, she asks for another take. Give her another take! Give her another take! In the process, Tan France accidentally touches her “bum,” making this perhaps the most action-packed video of them all. In her second take, we get a more traditional spin, with her arms positioned kind of like those flying Tinkerbell toys.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐

️Outfit: ⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Emmy Awards

Niecy Nash

@colewalliser Niecy Nash another winner at the Emmys! My suggestion was for her to pose quickly and beautifully... do you think she did it!? I've shot her a few times on the GlamBOT before and I think she's a pro! Honored to capture her during her winning year! #NiecyNash #colewalliser #glambotbts #livefrome #emmys ♬ original sound - Cole Walliser

Showcasing one’s outfit via GlamBOT doesn’t always mean throwing your train in the air or whipping a flowy dress around. In the case of Nash, it was as simple as highlighting her gloves by striking a pose framing her face with her hand.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Outfit: ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Rachel Brosnahan

@colewalliser RACHEL BROSNAHAN! Always a treat shooting Rachel! Of course I had to push for a couples GlamBOT because they are my fav, but Jason Ralph didn't seem to into it :P Also what did she call my hair!? Let me know what you think below, cause I couldn't figure it out lol. #rachelbrosnahan #colewalliser #glambotbts #livefrome #emmys ♬ original sound - Cole Walliser

But then again, tossing your train always works too! This one is giving Grandpa Joe throwing the blanket off himself to go tour Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Outfit: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️

Yellowjackets cast

Samantha Lynn Hanratty’s dress stole the show on this one. Look how it moves through the air as if gravity doesn’t exist! It’s like watching a jellyfish delicately float through the sea. It’s mesmerizing.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Outfit: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️

Weird Al

@colewalliser THE OG LONG CURLY HAIR GOAT!!!! Man, I remember growing up and Weird Al was such a cool entertainer. He was hilarious and creative and 100% in his own late. Plus he had long curly hair, which was really cool to see for me at the time. I literally had no idea what to expect when I called action on Weird Al, but should I have expected anything different? I don't think so. What an honor to shoot him, I haven't seen the film yet with Daniel Radcliffe playing Weird Al, but it's definitely on my list now!! #weirdalyankovic #colewalliser #glambotbts #livefrome #emmys ♬ original sound - Cole Walliser

Men don’t always shine with the GlamBOT, but in a surprise to no one, Weird Al dominates with ease. With his head of hair, he doesn’t need a flowy outfit to maximize movement, and instead of striking a typical pose, the always expressive Yankovic acts as if the camera were a fireball heading directly his way. This one and Dominic Sessa’s make for a perfect double feature.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Outfit: ⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Jenna Lyons

POV: Jenna Lyons is backhanding you across the face, and she’s super-happy about it. You probably made the mistake of offering her dill.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Outfit: ⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

People’s Choice Awards

Kylie Minogue

@colewalliser Kylie Minogue! She's a legend! A total sweetheart, and of course giving us an epic hair toss! This interaction passes all of the vibe checks lol, she's so happy! Also, timing is always a bit tricky on the GlamBOT, usually the robot starts moving on ACTION, but we want the action of the person on camera right AFTER I call action (I know it's confusing). So sometimes, people with dance / movement backgrounds will hit their move RIGHT ON ACTION, and then end up early. This is my fault lol, but I had to make sure we got the timing right! kylieminogue colewalliser glambotbts livefrome peopleschoiceawards ♬ original sound - Cole Walliser

Leave it to Kylie Minogue to deliver an all-star GlamBOT performance. “I’ll try not to tumble out of frame,” she said before delivering not one but two full body spins (the first attempt was too punctual so the GlamBOT missed it). It’s an impressive feat, being able to do a full 360 in heels and a gown without losing one’s balance, but it was all worth it for the incredible hair whip in the final result. Next time she should do the Loco-Motion.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐

️Outfit: ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Lucy Hale

@colewalliser LUCY HALE! Sometimes the simple GlamBOT is the most gorgeous one! Lucy's dress definitely popped on the green People's Choice carpet, so I didn't have to do much to make it look amazing. Also I surprise I hadn't shot Lucy yet, but glad to finally get the chance and put out this stunning look! #lucyhale #colewalliser #glambotbts #livefrome #PeoplesChoiceAwards ♬ original sound - Cole Walliser

Forget about the final result here: Let’s talk about the behind-the-scenes. Hale had to take a mulligan and try again because she hit her pose too quickly. After Walliser tells her not to go until he says action, she replies, “You didn’t say action.” But as we saw in the video, he did. “I’ll be louder,” he responds. It’s truly a privilege to get to see how the sausage is made.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐

️Outfit: ⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️

Selling Sunset cast

The GlamBOT isn’t a snob. It will gladly haul ass over to the People’s Choice Awards and rub robotic elbows with the likes of the Selling Sunset cast. You’d think this pairing would be a natural fit since the majority of Selling Sunset appears to have been shot using a GlamBOT, but alas, it’s clear that this crew isn’t as experienced as our A-Listers. To be fair, the GlamBOT isn’t designed for group shots like this, so it ends up being a bit of a mess. We’ve got two of them doing a kissy face that looks more like a fish mouth in slow-mo, Bre is just smiling like she’s in a wedding photo booth, and Amanza is throwing her train into the air from the side.

Beat: ⭐️⭐

️Outfit: ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️

Rachel Zegler

@colewalliser RACHEL ZEGLER! I shot her at the Grammys in 2022 and immediately caught a great vibe. So it was so lovely to see her back again for the People’s Choice Awards this year! I love her referencing the Madison Beer GlamBOT I feel like we should do that more often! I’m almost bummed we didnt scare her lol, but theres always next time!! #rachelzegler #colewalliser #glambotbts #livefrome #peopleschoiceawards ♬ original sound - Cole Walliser

Rachel Zegler is a fan at heart and the GlamBOT is no exception, as she calls out how great Madison Beer’s one was to Walliser as she walks up (more on that ahead). She briefly worries about the GlamBOT scaring her, but astutely notes that content is content. With ease, Zegler does a quick toss of the bottom of her gown before focusing on serving face right down the barrel of the camera. But it’s not just one look. Being the expressive actor that she is, Zegler lets her gaze evolve and shows nuance in the split second that the camera records. A master-class performance.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐

️Outfit: ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray

@colewalliser What a moment!!! Both Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey in a single GlamBOT how lucky am I / are we lol. This was probably during the most hectic time during the red carpet, as you can tell it was packed, cameras were going and the pressure was on! Good thing both Taylor and Lana are sweet as can be and professionals so we knocked this out easy! #taylorswift #lanadelrey #colewalliser #glambotbts #livedrome #grammys ♬ original sound - Cole Walliser

Usually in the behind-the-scenes footage, it’s Walliser explaining the intricacies of how the system operates, but Taylor Swift is such a seasoned pro that she takes it upon herself to explain to Lana Del Ray what’s about to happen. For their joint GlamBOT, Swift tells Del Ray that the key is to move quickly, so they keep it simple and both whip their heads toward the camera as it approaches. We saw you from across the Grammys and liked your vibe …

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Outfit: ⭐⭐

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Olivia Rodrigo

@colewalliser I was SO EXCITED to shoot my fellow Eurasian star Olivia Rodrigo! I'm typically not nervous to shoot anybody, but for some reason, I think I was a touch nervous to shoot her lol. Good thing she was the absolute sweetest. She passed the vibe check with flying colors. Also, she said I looked "smart" I think this was the best compliment I got all night. So I'll just internally gush about that for a few days :P #oliviarodrigo #colewalliser #glambotbts #livefrome #grammys ♬ original sound - Cole Walliser

Rodrigo’s dramatic turn to camera here, hand on hip, is something right out of a Real Housewives opening credits sequence. All that’s missing is her tagline: “I may finally have my drivers license, but nobody’s more driven than me.” The turn also lends itself for a gorgeous hair flip, pulling off some phenomenal “hairography” — a term Rodrigo should recognize from those reruns of Glee.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Outfit: ⭐⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️⭐️

Victoria Monet and her daughter

@colewalliser VICTORIA MONET! I’m always a fan of shooting couples on The GlamBOT but not often is the double a mother and daughter! Victoria was awesome and Hazel was so cute! Though I think she might have been a bit overwhelmed so I tried to use my inside voice when directing this one, opposed to my typical red carpet screaming lol. This one is fun, hopefully I’ll get to shoot the two of them next year! #victoriamonet #colewalliser #glambotbts #livefrome #grammys ♬ original sound - Cole Walliser

How many people will be able to say that their baby photos were taken on the GlamBOT? Victoria Monet’s daughter, Hazel, can, even though she didn’t look like she particularly enjoyed the experience, delivering some incredible side-eye as her mom posed. Since holding a baby doesn’t allow for maximum movement, Monet also took a classic solo shot.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Outfit: ⭐

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Ice Spice

@colewalliser ICE SPICE!! I think if you compliment my hair while doing a GlamBOT you automatically get a behind-the-scenes cute 😜🥰 Ice was awesome, and she came up and I called her Ice and in my head i was like “am i even allowed to shorten that?” Anyways I dig her hair, the outfit and her whole vibe. I feel like ill be shooting her for years to come ☺️☺️ #icespice #colewalliser #glambotbts #livefrome #grammys ♬ original sound - Cole Walliser

It’s sometimes amazing how few questions celebrities ask about this mechanism, instead just handing it over to God and hoping for the best. But not Ice Spice, who smartly asked right away whether the shot was full body or not. But despite asking the question, Ice Spice’s delayed and subtle pose made for lackluster footage, largely because the GlamBOT had already stopped recording by the time she stuck her tongue out. But sometimes less is more!

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Outfit: ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️

Dua Lipa

@colewalliser DUA LIPA! I think I've shot Dua 4 or 5 times over the years, and here she definitely did not disappoint! Thes dress is pretty spectacular, but it kind of seemed like one you couldn't move around too much in lol. Clearly, she did not need to do much to have an incredible GlamBOT! #dualipa #colewalliser #glambotbts #livefrome #grammys ♬ original sound - Cole Walliser

Dua Lipa goes for a more understated pose, but breaks the mold by doing something very different than we’re used to seeing. Oftentimes people focus on using their arms and neck when it comes to GlamBOT movement, but Dua Lipa smartly uses her hips, shifting her weight from one side to the other as the camera shoots toward her. It looks simple, but it’s something different, and it keeps her dramatic sleeves perfectly in check. She’s been training for this.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Outfit: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️⭐️

Madison Beer

@colewalliser So excited to have an excited Madison Beer on the GlamBOT! She was a pro, though that didn’t really surprise me, but her wanting to see kinda did! Playback on a GlamBOT is SOOO SLOW, like almost painfully slow lol and really underwhelming because there’s no speed ramps or zooms in the raw footage but I was happy she was happy! Pretty solid first GlamBOT Madison! #madisonbeer #colewalliser #glambotbts #livefrome #grammys ♬ original sound - Cole Walliser

This might just be the breakout GlamBOT of 2024 awards season; hence Rachel Zegler shouting it out during her own video. It has it all: Beer is wearing a perfectly massive dress that she’s able to toss out so high into the air that it practically reaches her own height. As she whips it behind her, she strikes a pose, serving clavicle and face as she glares directly into the camera with her hair blowing in the red-carpet wind. Some people were simply born to GlamBOT.

Beat: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Outfit: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Theatrics:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️