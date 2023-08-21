Ponyboy to Stay Gold on Broadway

NOT the Newsies. Photo: Rich Soublet II, Courtesy La Jolla Playhouse

They’re swapping out the Brat Pack for the BFA Pack. The Outsiders, a musicalized adaptation of both S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film of the same name, is coming to Broadway. The musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance and Justin Levine, and will be directed by Danya Taymor, known for directing Jeremy O. Harris’s Daddy and for being Julie Taymor’s niece. The production debuted at the La Jolla Playhouse in March with the same creative team and will be transferring into the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. “I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theatre. I had not found a way back until now,” producer Angelina Jolie said in an earlier statement, per Variety. “I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse.” Notably, the cast has not yet been announced — but, given that the show is about teens, we expect to see many Jimmy Award vets in the cast. In fact, we demand it. The show will begin previews on March 16 and officially open on April 11. And look, S.E. Hinton may not think her book is gay, but if there’s one thing musical theater is want to do, it’s make everything straight a little gayer. Meaning Ponyboy and Johnny should kiss.