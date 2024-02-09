Ozzy Osbourne Bites the Head Off of Ye’s Vultures

Photo: Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne is making it clear that he doesn’t want Ye’s Vultures to scavenge his work. Vultures is the upcoming debut album from ¥$, a duo consisting of Ye and TY Dolla $ign. The pair held an album listening party in Chicago on February 8, and the Prince of Darkness took to social media today to claim that Ye sampled Black Sabbath during the event despite being told not to. “@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF ‘IRON MAN’ FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY,” Osbourne wrote. “HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!”

Ye was dropped by multiple companies and institutions in 2022 following a series of comments that were criticized as antisemitic and anti-Black. He released a since-deleted Notes-app apology in Hebrew to the Jewish community this past December, the month of the original Vultures release date. After several days, the project was most recently set to drop on February 9 (but as of publication time, is still not out). When it’s finally out, will the album do anything to improve Ye’s controversial reputation? We can’t say for sure, but lead single “Vultures” includes the lyric “How I’m anti-semitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch,” so there’s that.