Antonio Banderas and Olivia Colman Might Join Paddington’s Next Adventure

Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Getty Images

Our delightful little British bear is expanding his inner circle. Variety reports that Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, Rachel Zegler, and Emily Mortimer are all in talks to join Paddington for his next amusing adventure, Paddington in Peru, the third installment in the heartwarming series. The film follows the talking bear’s journey to the South American country to visit his sweet Aunt Lucy in the Home for Retired Bears. Though Paddington himself is rendered in CGI, all of the human actors will film on location in the U.K., Peru, and Colombia. In the upcoming film, the stuffed animal and his adoptive family set out on an unexpected trek through the Amazon Rainforest and the mountain peaks of Peru for reasons that are currently under wraps. Mortimer is set to take the place of Sally Hawkins, who previously played Mrs. Brown in the two previous films. Colman, on the other hand, will join the cast as a brand-new character: the bear retirement home’s lead, guitar-playing nun. Banderas is reportedly set to portray a savvy riverboat captain who helps lead the rainforest journey. Rounding out the new additions is Zegler, who will play the captain’s daughter. Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris and Samuel Joslin will also star in Dougal Wilson’s directorial debut. Mark Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont wrote the screenplay. Let’s see if they can top that train-top battle from the last installment, a.k.a. Hugh Grant’s self-professed best film.