Pamela Anderson, Avowed Fosse Fan, Will Play Roxie Hart on Broadway

He had it coming. Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

It is a role made famous by Gwen Verdon and Ann Reinking … and made legendary by Erika Jayne. The stunt queen to end all stunt casting, Roxie Hart, has found a new actress. Broadway World reports that Pamela Anderson will make her Broadway debut in Chicago as the merriest murderess in an eight-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre running from April 12 to June 5, 2022. “I have always been a huge fan of Bob Fosse’s & Gwen Verdon’s work. Ann Reinking, too,” the Baywatch actress said in a statement. “Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled. Performing Fosse, you don’t have time to get in your head. You can’t dance, sing and think at the same time. There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it’s all about the work. Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me.” Between this casting news, Hulu’s Pam & Tommy limited series, and her upcoming Netflix documentary, Anderson is really back in her main-character era.