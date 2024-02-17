Paramore Won’t Be the Only Exception

Photo: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Paramore has rejected an honor from the Tennessee government for their Grammy win after fellow winner Allison Russell was not given the same flowers. Democratic politician Justin Jones proposed two resolutions to honor both musicians for their wins and while Paramore’s honor was accepted, Russell’s was not. House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison sent hers back to the resolution committee, which makes it harder for it to pass eventually. Paramore then rejected the honor and released a statement to The Tennesseean, writing, “House Republicans only let the measure that acknowledged Paramore’s win pass. They blocked Allison’s… The blatant racism of our state leadership is embarrassing and cruel. Myself, as well as Paramore, will continue to encourage young people to show up to vote with equality in mind.” God, does it feel so good to be a Paramore fan.