Nobody Disrespects John Frusciante on Our Watch

John Frusciante is the heart of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, a fact that the Knives Out sequel made sure to include while Daniel Craig strutted around in his one-piece swimsuit. Now if only Patrick Carney’s scar tissue got the memo. In a March 13 interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, the Black Keys drummer recalled a recent chance meeting with Frusciante and Flea at a restaurant in Madrid, where the Chilis duo were enjoying dinner together and “having the most nerdy conversation” about chords. (Jump in the comments if you like to augment the seventh.) “I went over and I shook Flea’s hand, and then I went to go shake John Frusciante’s hand and he’s like, ‘I don’t do that,’” Carney said. “And then Flea was like, ‘Excuse me, I’m going to go wash my hands.’ And they’re like, ‘We’re germaphobes.’ Aren’t these guys legendary ex-heroin addicts and shit?” And yet they’re still not addicted to the shindig of fraternizing with this particular Ohio player.