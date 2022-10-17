Patti LuPone Knew She Wanted A Break from Broadway Months Ago

Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images/Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via

If you were looking forward to a future Patti LuPone that’s not in the new kinky season of American Horror Story: NYC, you may have to wait a while. LuPone announced via Twitter that she “gave up” her Actors’ equity card, the union that represents actors and stage managers. According to the union rules, all Broadway performers must be a member of the union or receive special permission from the union. Through a statement from a spokesperson to Theater Mania, LuPone, who recently starred in the gender-swapped version of Company, explained that her decision to step away from the stage began earlier this year. “When the run of Company ended this past July, I knew I wouldn’t be on stage for a very long time. And at that point I made the decision to resign from Equity,” she shared in a statement. Maybe during her free time, she’ll include an updated spooky basement tour as LuPone shifts her focus from the stage to the slasher.

Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out. — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) October 17, 2022